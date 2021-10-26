Streaming issues? Report here
Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road

26 October 2021 10:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Climate change
London climate change protests
#InsulateBritain

A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea.

CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman discusses trending stories online with Lester Kiewit on Barbs Wire below:

Police struggled to arrest members of Insulate Britain after they glued themselves to the road in London once again on Monday, resulting in them blocking Southwark Bridge.

The group, formed by Extinction Rebellion members, is calling for government to insulate all homes in the United Kingdoem by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.

Some superglued their hands to the ground but one man went a step further and glued his head. He told a reporter that while he is highlighting an important issue he may regret what was possibly not his cleverest idea.

Watch below:

Boys and girls, and assorted others, please don't glue your face to the street, unless you took a job with the municipality as a human speed bump. !' tweeted BM Balls

'Wake up Get dressed Have a cup of tea Go out Glue face to road Get sectioned Completely normal'_Tweeted _The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie

Watch below as police also struggled to unglue a protester whose hand was stuck to the ground...




26 October 2021 10:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Climate change
London climate change protests
#InsulateBritain

