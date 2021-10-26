[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road





Police struggled to arrest members of Insulate Britain after they glued themselves to the road in London once again on Monday, resulting in them blocking Southwark Bridge.

The group, formed by Extinction Rebellion members, is calling for government to insulate all homes in the United Kingdoem by 2030 to cut carbon emissions.

Some superglued their hands to the ground but one man went a step further and glued his head. He told a reporter that while he is highlighting an important issue he may regret what was possibly not his cleverest idea.

Watch below:

He glued his face to the road. 👀



Insulate Britain are back to just pissing everyone off today.



I just wanna know what glue they are using cos it’s clearly strong as hell!! pic.twitter.com/hAO1bkjrIC — KG (@MissKG86) October 25, 2021

Boys and girls, and assorted others, please don't glue your face to the street, unless you took a job with the municipality as a human speed bump. !' tweeted BM Balls

'Wake up Get dressed Have a cup of tea Go out Glue face to road Get sectioned Completely normal'_Tweeted _The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie

Boys and girls, and assorted others, please don't glue your face to the street, unless you took a job with the municipality as a human speed bump. 😜 https://t.co/aieQwexfSp — BM.Halls (@BmHalls) October 25, 2021

Watch below as police also struggled to unglue a protester whose hand was stuck to the ground...

#InsulateBritain members are now gluing themselmevss to the ground.



At what point in your life do you wake up and say, I'm going to glue myself to the ground and invalidate my cause by wasting the police officers' time. pic.twitter.com/MEWAW9dJTB — Mohammed Ismail (@withmzi) October 26, 2021