Should 'none of the above' be an option on the ballot paper?





- Is there a case to petition the IEC to create and add an "unsatisfied voter" column to the ballot paper?

- Electoral researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele says such an option would be more effective as gauging electorate sentiment than a spoiled ballot

As Western Cape religious leaders call on voters to "choose carefully" in next week's local elections, Lester Kiewit asks, is there a case to petition the IEC to create and add an "unsatisfied voter" column to the ballot paper?

What happens if none of the candidates appeal to you or have impressed you with their manifestos?

Kiewit was joined on Tuesday by Letlhogonolo Letshele an electoral researcher at My Vote Counts.

We are at a point where people are dissatisfied with democracy and what it delivers. Letlhogonolo Letshele, Electoral researcher - My Vote Counts

Letshele says the strategical voting of the electorate seen around 2016 and the voter apathy in 2019 would support a case for a 'none of the above' column.

The ANC's power declined and people voted strategically to put the DA into power. Letlhogonolo Letshele, Electoral researcher - My Vote Counts

You cannot really deduce from a spoiled ballot how people really feel, says Letshele.

I think this model [none of the above column] would give a clear indication of how people really feel. Letlhogonolo Letshele, Electoral researcher - My Vote Counts

