Should 'none of the above' be an option on the ballot paper?
- Is there a case to petition the IEC to create and add an "unsatisfied voter" column to the ballot paper?
- Electoral researcher Letlhogonolo Letshele says such an option would be more effective as gauging electorate sentiment than a spoiled ballot
As Western Cape religious leaders call on voters to "choose carefully" in next week's local elections, Lester Kiewit asks, is there a case to petition the IEC to create and add an "unsatisfied voter" column to the ballot paper?
What happens if none of the candidates appeal to you or have impressed you with their manifestos?
Kiewit was joined on Tuesday by Letlhogonolo Letshele an electoral researcher at My Vote Counts.
We are at a point where people are dissatisfied with democracy and what it delivers.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Electoral researcher - My Vote Counts
Letshele says the strategical voting of the electorate seen around 2016 and the voter apathy in 2019 would support a case for a 'none of the above' column.
The ANC's power declined and people voted strategically to put the DA into power.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Electoral researcher - My Vote Counts
You cannot really deduce from a spoiled ballot how people really feel, says Letshele.
I think this model [none of the above column] would give a clear indication of how people really feel.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Electoral researcher - My Vote Counts
RELATED: 'CT election results detemined by who turns up to vote - and what race they are'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021
There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD)
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship
John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.Read More
'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana
Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye.Read More
Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks
Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says this would be a massive shift from the DA's historical strategy.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media
William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections.Read More
Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E)
Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town.Read More
'People losing confidence in political system a slippery slope to tyranny'
This week 'In the Chair' with Lester Kiewit is Dr Franklin Sonn Academic, businessman and former ambassador to the United States.Read More