'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir
- British actress Miriam Margolyes has released her long-awaited memoir, This Much Is True
- Margolyes is best-known for her roles in Blackadder, Call the Midwife, and the Harry Potter films
'There's never been a memoir so packed with eye-popping, hilarious and candid stories' says The Daily Mail of British actress Miriam Margoyles long-awaited memoir, This Much Is True.
Margolyes, who is known for her roles in TV and movie favorites like, Blackadder, Call the Midwife and the Harry Potter movies is something of a national treasure in the UK.
She began her career in radio in 1974, starring alongside Carry On star Kenneth Williams and in the 80's starred alongside Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry.
Younger audiences came to know her as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, and more recently she's become a regular guest on The Graham Norton Show, regaling the Irish host with amusing and often outrageous anecdotes.
On Monday the actress, who turned 80 in May, joined John Maytham on CapeTalk to discuss her colourful life and her memoir:
I've been very lucky to live this long and have as much fun as I've had.Miriam Margolyes, Actress
It's been a life of naughtiness as well, and some of that naughtiness has to be reported.Miriam Margolyes, Actress
I was in launching my book in Scotland and I asked the audience to put up their hands if they'd done the sexual things that I'd done, and there were a lot of people with their hands half up.Miriam Margolyes, Actress
I take friendship very seriously, I know how to be a good friend.Miriam Margolyes, Actress
Sometimes, when I'm creating a character, I'll remember a person I've spoken to.Miriam Margolyes, Actress
