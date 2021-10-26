Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking'

26 October 2021 11:30 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Cape Town
Smoking
Tobacco
sin taxes
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
excise taxes
Corné van Walbeek
Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT.

  • Research indicates that the drop in smoking since 1994, especially up to 2010, was caused by significant price hikes

  • Only about 8% to 15% of smokers quit while cigarettes were temporarily banned last year

  • Increasing taxes is a proven method of decreasing demand for tobacco products

© markoaliaksandr/123rf.com

Tobacco consumption kills about six million people each year, and more than 600 000 of these people were exposed to second-hand smoke, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It kills up to half of its users and remains one of the world’s leading preventable causes of death.

Research on the topic shows that hiking excise tax is the most effective way to reduce smoking.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at the University of Cape Town (scroll up to listen).

Walbeek also argues that taxing cigarettes is a money-spinner and that South Africa should hike the tax rate.

He says the large drop in smoking rates since 1994 were caused by significant price increases, especially between 1994 and 2010.

Africa is lacking when it comes to tobacco control and, specifically, tobacco taxation…

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (UCT)

Because of the sales ban, everything became illicit and prices skyrocket. A number of people did quit, anything between 8% and 15%... Everybody knew the sales ban was going to be temporary… A tax increase permanently increases the price…

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (UCT)

Cigarettes bring in a fair amount of money for the government… It collects R14 billion in a normal year… Tobacco use causes R42 billion of economic loss to society…

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (UCT)

Even though we are strongly anti-smoking … we recommended the lifting of the sales ban, and that the government should rather increase excise tax, a proven solution…

Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (UCT)



