'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking'





Research indicates that the drop in smoking since 1994, especially up to 2010, was caused by significant price hikes

Only about 8% to 15% of smokers quit while cigarettes were temporarily banned last year

Increasing taxes is a proven method of decreasing demand for tobacco products

Tobacco consumption kills about six million people each year, and more than 600 000 of these people were exposed to second-hand smoke, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It kills up to half of its users and remains one of the world’s leading preventable causes of death.

Research on the topic shows that hiking excise tax is the most effective way to reduce smoking.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at the University of Cape Town (scroll up to listen).

Walbeek also argues that taxing cigarettes is a money-spinner and that South Africa should hike the tax rate.

He says the large drop in smoking rates since 1994 were caused by significant price increases, especially between 1994 and 2010.

Africa is lacking when it comes to tobacco control and, specifically, tobacco taxation… Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (UCT)

Because of the sales ban, everything became illicit and prices skyrocket. A number of people did quit, anything between 8% and 15%... Everybody knew the sales ban was going to be temporary… A tax increase permanently increases the price… Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (UCT)

Cigarettes bring in a fair amount of money for the government… It collects R14 billion in a normal year… Tobacco use causes R42 billion of economic loss to society… Professor Corné van Walbeek, Director - Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (UCT)