High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma’s bid to remove prosecutor from corruption case





Jacob Zuma left the court in a sombre mood, after his bid to remove prosecutor Billy Downer was dismissed

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it is “disappointed but not surprised”, and will advise Zuma to appeal

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's application to have senior prosecutor Billy Downer recused from his corruption case.

Zuma accused Downer of bias and leaking sensitive information relating to him and his case, claiming that Downer had shared his private information, such as medical records, with others, including journalists.

"I conclude in regard to the 14 specific grounds raised, commenting on each individually, that many were based on speculation or suspicion or are based on inadmissible hearsay evidence and not on fact," said Judge Piet Koen.

Zuma’s trial date has been set for 11 April 2022.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi (scroll up to listen).

He appeared very calm, but after the judgement, you could sense a bit of sombreness in his mood… When he left, it was indeed a different mood… Nhlanhla Mabaso, KZN correspondent - Eyewitness News

The Foundation is disappointed but not surprised. President Zuma continues to not receive justice in this country… Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

This judgement today seems to suggest it [conduct of prosecutor] doesn’t count much… We’re being prosecuted by mediocrity… We’re advising President Zuma to appeal this… Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation

Of course, we want the trial to start… but the process must tick all the boxes… The hands of Downer is dirty… Until that is dealt with, it will hamper the process… Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson - Jacob Zuma Foundation