Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies
-
Cricket South Africa is forcing players to kneel prior to the start of their remaining Twenty20 World Cup matches
-
Quinton de Kock has withdrawn in response to the directive
Quinton de Kock has withdrawn from the Proteas for their match against the West Indies.
His withdrawal comes following Cricket SA’s directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a united stance against racism by kneeling prior to the start of their remaining Twenty20 World Cup matches.
The decision comes after concerns were raised about the different postures taken by team members in support of the Black Lives Matter initiative, creating an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star (scroll up to listen).
Cricket South Africa… they’ve taken the decision out of the players’ hands. It’s a dangerous precedent… To do it in the middle of a tournament is going to be a major, major distraction…Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star
It was because of the directive… it’s the reason he’s not playing today.Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star
