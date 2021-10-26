Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies

26 October 2021 1:33 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket South Africa
Quinton de Kock
Mandy Wiener
The Star
Twenty20 World Cup
The Midday Report
Stuart Hess

Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.

  • Cricket South Africa is forcing players to kneel prior to the start of their remaining Twenty20 World Cup matches

  • Quinton de Kock has withdrawn in response to the directive

© Allan Swart/123rf

Quinton de Kock has withdrawn from the Proteas for their match against the West Indies.

His withdrawal comes following Cricket SA’s directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a united stance against racism by kneeling prior to the start of their remaining Twenty20 World Cup matches.

The decision comes after concerns were raised about the different postures taken by team members in support of the Black Lives Matter initiative, creating an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star (scroll up to listen).

Cricket South Africa… they’ve taken the decision out of the players’ hands. It’s a dangerous precedent… To do it in the middle of a tournament is going to be a major, major distraction…

Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star

It was because of the directive… it’s the reason he’s not playing today.

Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star



