Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only





This Saturday, The Zip Zap Circus is presenting the 4th rendition of its show ‘Journey Returns’, which is a collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, for one day only at the Artscape Opera Theatre.

It's a circus show unlike any other, and somewhat of a musical extravaganza says Pippa Hudson.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will bring in popular songs and movie soundtracks from a range of genres. From pop to rock to soul featuring hits from Queen, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin, while Zip Zap’s world-class circus troupe soars effortlessly through the air in gravity-defying aerials and astonishing acrobatics.

Pippa chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store.

CLICK TO BOOK TICKETS TO ' JOURNEY RETURNS'