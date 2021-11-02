Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
US, UK, France, Germany and European Union to help fund SA's transition away from coal
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof. Francois A Engelbrecht - Professor of Climatology at Global Change Institute University of Witwatersrand
Today at 06:10
Interesting times again for Kannaland as Icosa leads
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Truman Prince - Founder of Icosa, Beaufort West Local Municipality Mayor
Today at 06:25
November arrives with a bang as fuel price hits a catastrophic high
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Ticking the Masai Mara and Serengeti off your bucket list
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Update on LGE results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser - Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Today at 07:20
Safety at Rheinmetall Denel Munitions plant in Macassar questioned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rick Grobler - Uasa section manager
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel Discussion: What will coalitions look like in the Western Cape?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar
Paul Berkowitz - CEO at Hlaziya Solutions
Today at 09:22
Youth Capital: Why Youth abandoned polls
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Cedarberg Eerste has great result - Ruben Richards will be the next mayor of Cederberg?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ruben Richards
Today at 10:05
History of: Writing the story of Rachel Thoka - mystery slave and forgotten heroine
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Smillie - Freelance writer at New Frame
Today at 10:30
DEFF supports SA Plastic Pact
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Accountability in public service - public service commission on their important role
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leonardo Goosen - Western Cape Commissioner at Public Service Commission
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA 'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie. 2 November 2021 7:42 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
View all Local
'DA will not retain overwhelming majority achieved in 2016' Pippa Hudson asks Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs for a Western Cape and Cape Town results update. 2 November 2021 2:04 PM
If we have to go into coalitions we will do so carefully - Jessie Duarte, ANC ANC's Jessie Duarte speaks to many Wiener about results, voter turnout and more. 2 November 2021 1:56 PM
FF Plus sees growth, 'We could be kingmakers' - Pieter Groenewald Lester Kiewit speaks to Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald. 2 November 2021 12:03 PM
View all Politics
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
With elections barely over, Eskom warns of loadshedding Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha. 2 November 2021 2:34 PM
Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change? Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 November 2021 12:05 PM
View all Business
Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday. 2 November 2021 11:12 AM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life. 1 November 2021 10:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
China traps 34 000 people at Shanghai Disney – because one of them had Covid John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 2 November 2021 1:02 PM
Minister Pandor reports back after G20 summit in Rome Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to Mandy Wiener about the two-day summit in Rome. 1 November 2021 2:54 PM
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances' John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke. 2 November 2021 4:52 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity?

2 November 2021 7:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Living annuity
retirement annuity
Retirement funds
share portfolio
investing offshore
Rand Swiss
Viv Govender
investing in shares
personal share portfolio
PSP

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss.
Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

I think more and more people are coming to terms with this idea that you can buy shares not only in companies that you know in South Africa, but you might want to buy global brands... so many platforms allow you to do precisely that.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield finds out about the pros and cons of having a personal share portfolio (PSP) which sits within your retirement annuity (RA) or living annuity (LA).

Viv Govender (Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss) explains exactly what a PSP is in relation to an RA or LA.

A retirement annuity is simply a structure or a 'wrapper'... inside which you can have different things. You can have a unit trust or a personal share portfolio.

Viv Govender, Senior Analyst - Rand Swiss

With a unit trust there's a portfolio manager out there who has some funds from clients and uses those to buy shares. That portfolio as a whole is divided into many small pieces and even though each individual share may be quite expensive, you may buy a unit of that particular fund which which includes a sample of all these shares, for quite a small price.

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

A personal share portfolio on the other hand, Govender describes as a stock broker account in which you buy the desired shares individually.

You probably aren't going to be able to buy a portion of the shares like you did with the unit trust, but it's 'a more direct way' to own your investments.

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

Owning a fraction of a share is possible, but you are still going to have issues with getting your proportions right... It also introduces an intermediary between you and your actual holding.

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

The main reason unit trusts are used by so many people is because it's cheap, Govender says.

Another advantage is that it is simpler because it is managed for you.

It also allows you to have the right proportions of your desired shares irrespective of how small your holding is.

It allows someone with a smaller amount of funds to enter the markets... Some international shares like Amazon, Tesla... we're talking thousands of dollars per share!

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

If you had a portfolio in which you wanted 4.5% to be Amazon and 7.5% to be Tesla, getting those ratios right in a normal share portfolio when these are thousands of dollars per share, is going to be difficult to do.

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

If you have enough money owning a share directly is a cheaper way of doing it...

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

In a retirement setting you'd have a stockbroker with a discretionary mandate managing these portfolios for you... You would want to have someone help you with the actual buying and choosing of shares...

Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager - Rand Swiss

Listen to Govender discuss the various options if you decide on a PSP:




2 November 2021 7:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Living annuity
retirement annuity
Retirement funds
share portfolio
investing offshore
Rand Swiss
Viv Govender
investing in shares
personal share portfolio
PSP

More from Business

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA

2 November 2021 7:42 PM

'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With elections barely over, Eskom warns of loadshedding

2 November 2021 2:34 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can Elon Musk end world hunger, right now, with his spare change?

2 November 2021 12:05 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more

2 November 2021 11:12 AM

Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years

1 November 2021 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game'

1 November 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties'

1 November 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Nov'

2 November 2021 6:51 PM

Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remember to fill up today – tomorrow it’ll cost at least R60 more

2 November 2021 11:12 AM

Petrol will cost you an arm and a leg from midnight on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million

1 November 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 leading cause of death in Discovery Life clients

1 November 2021 10:54 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kashmeera Kanji Senior Risk Specialist at Discovery Life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix)

31 October 2021 12:54 PM

On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss

31 October 2021 7:52 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to former Miss South Africa & Miss World, Rolene Strauss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We drive the new Landrover Defender

30 October 2021 11:34 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Unseen International' is a pageant where external beauty & gender don't matter

30 October 2021 10:47 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Charina Joubert, founder of Unseen International & Danny Doman, winner of Unseen International 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why 'forest bathing' is good for the heart, mind & soul

30 October 2021 9:42 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Forest Bathing Therapist & Medical Botanist, Peta McCabe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend

30 October 2021 9:07 AM

Sara-Jayne King tells you about some fun things you can do in the Mother City over the Election long weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'

2 November 2021 4:52 PM

John Maytham interviews Political Futures Consultancy Director Daniel Silke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station?

29 October 2021 8:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'

28 October 2021 7:39 PM

On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert

28 October 2021 2:17 PM

Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel

27 October 2021 11:01 AM

Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking'

26 October 2021 11:30 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship

25 October 2021 5:33 PM

John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance agreement for SA

Business Local

'DA has done relatively well under difficult national circumstances'

Local Opinion Politics Elections

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

DA wins uMngeni Municipality, its first victory in KZN

2 November 2021 10:06 PM

ANC: We are not rushing into coalitions

2 November 2021 10:00 PM

Duarte: We believe the elections were free and fair despite issues encountered

2 November 2021 9:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA