Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border

27 October 2021 8:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Zimbabwe
Beitbridge Border Post
The Money Show
Beitbridge
Trucks
Dianna Games
Inter-regional trade in Africa
Africa at Work
truck drivers
Africa free trade area
Bruce Whifield
La Frontiere
regional trade

'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work.
© martinkay78/123rf.com

The "perpetual crisis" of one sort or another at the Beitbridge border post is an ongoing roadblock to regional trade says Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.

The Zimbabwean government established a crisis team to clear traffic as queues of trucks of up to 10 kilometres formed over the past week.

The border is undergoing a huge upgrade on the Zimbabwean side.

The Beitbridge border post between South African and Zimbabwe. Picture: @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter

Games gives Bruce Whitfield an update on The Money Show.

You could say it's in the name of progress, but there's a big public-private partnership on the Zimbabwe side with a company called La Frontiere (Rand Merchant Bank is one of the funders), which seems to be a construction company in Cape Town that has a concession of more than 17 years to upgrade the Zimbabwean side of the border.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

They just recently introduced a cash fee anything between $100 and $350 depending on the type of vehicle, to cross into Zimbabwe. They say it has to be cash for the moment and people are just not ready.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Next thing you have, conservatively, a 10 kilometre queue of trucks... along a stretch of road with no facilities. There are concerns about a human rights crisis... violence is breaking out... The Human Rights Commission has popped up to check that out...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Zimbabwe is actually saying 60% of truck drivers don't have the right documents. I would find that hard to believe, considering most of these companies are well-established logistics companies.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

There's been a bit of finger pointing, but on Tuesday the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority... said the situation has been resolved... that they've fast-tracked the trucks...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

That's great for the the moment Games comments, but what is needed is a long-term solution.

There are endless problems at the border post and more are likely to arise with Christmas coming up she predicts.

Games notes that the idea of a one-stop border post was only mooted, properly, by South Africa last year while this should have been a plan from way back.

It is the busiest border crossing in Africa... This is the problem with the African Free Trade Area - people talk about it as if it's a silver bullet, but I think it's very clear that it's not... How is it that these countries are not working better together?

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Listen to Games on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus slot:




