Today at 17:45
Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town
Lifestyle

Returning elder care to its rightful place in society

26 October 2021 2:47 PM
by Barbara Friedman
old age
elder care

Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society.
© ionutpetrea/123rf.com

Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town Dr Elena Moore's research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in this country. She is also the director of UCT's Families and Societies Research Unit.

Private elder care facilities are costly and remain accessible only to a privileged minority. By far the greater number of elderly South Africans are reliant on their own families for support or on the state welfare system,

Care for older persons continues today to be a family matter.

Dr Elena Moore, Sociologist

The majority of older South Africans are living in multi-generational families, she says.

She says the Old Age Grant is above the poverty line and a reliable income, however in South Africa is shared among many family members.

That sum of money is redistributed quite generously across the household as older persons themselves are caregivers for younger generations and many others. it goes too far at times and we see many older folks are then living below the poverty line.

Dr Elena Moore, Sociologist

Dr Moore has been awarded a Global Challenges Research Fund to develop a research network on the Care of Older Persons in Southern Africa for 2021.

The grant supports the development of a network by bringing together researchers, NGOs, and government officials from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, and gerontologists from the UK.

It aims to contribute to knowledge on the welfare of older people in the region, including the factors that will deliver the best outcomes for their care.




Share this:
