Returning elder care to its rightful place in society
Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town Dr Elena Moore's research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in this country. She is also the director of UCT's Families and Societies Research Unit.
Private elder care facilities are costly and remain accessible only to a privileged minority. By far the greater number of elderly South Africans are reliant on their own families for support or on the state welfare system,
Care for older persons continues today to be a family matter.Dr Elena Moore, Sociologist
The majority of older South Africans are living in multi-generational families, she says.
She says the Old Age Grant is above the poverty line and a reliable income, however in South Africa is shared among many family members.
That sum of money is redistributed quite generously across the household as older persons themselves are caregivers for younger generations and many others. it goes too far at times and we see many older folks are then living below the poverty line.Dr Elena Moore, Sociologist
Dr Moore has been awarded a Global Challenges Research Fund to develop a research network on the Care of Older Persons in Southern Africa for 2021.
The grant supports the development of a network by bringing together researchers, NGOs, and government officials from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, and Zimbabwe, and gerontologists from the UK.
It aims to contribute to knowledge on the welfare of older people in the region, including the factors that will deliver the best outcomes for their care.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ionutpetrea/ionutpetrea1412/ionutpetrea141200020/34434123-detail-of-an-old-couple-holding-their-hands.jpg
More from Lifestyle
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!
"Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only
Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store.Read More
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan.Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'
South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.Read More
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true'
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child
Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling.Read More
Cool things to do in the Mother City (and online) this weekend
Weekend Breakfast shares free events to keep you busy and entertained this weekend.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 October 2021
John's three book picks for the week.Read More