What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only
-
Cape Town is in good financial standing, and can therefore buy electricity from independent power producers
-
Cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg will gradually lessen their dependence on Eskom
South Africa’s load shedding nightmare continues.
On Sunday, Johannesburg’s City Power back-pedalled on its promise to spare consumers from stage one and stage two loadshedding after a meeting with Eskom.
Initially, City Power said it recently signed an extension of a power purchase agreement with the Kelvin power station, which would help it keep the lights on.
What will it take for a city to stop relying on Eskom for power in a safe manner?
Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele (scroll up to listen).
Municipalities have been given the go-ahead to buy from independent power producers… The City of Johannesburg and The City of Cape Town are more than welcome to go out and procure…Lungile Mashele, energy expert
There are a number of independent power producers that are approaching municipalities…Lungile Mashele, energy expert
There will be a gradual shift away from Eskom… Solar might have issues on days like this [cloudy weather], and you might then need to go back to the national grid…Lungile Mashele, energy expert
