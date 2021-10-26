What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only





Cape Town is in good financial standing, and can therefore buy electricity from independent power producers

Cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg will gradually lessen their dependence on Eskom

© zhaojiankangphoto/123rf.com

RELATED: Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

South Africa’s load shedding nightmare continues.

On Sunday, Johannesburg’s City Power back-pedalled on its promise to spare consumers from stage one and stage two loadshedding after a meeting with Eskom.

Initially, City Power said it recently signed an extension of a power purchase agreement with the Kelvin power station, which would help it keep the lights on.

What will it take for a city to stop relying on Eskom for power in a safe manner?

Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele (scroll up to listen).

Municipalities have been given the go-ahead to buy from independent power producers… The City of Johannesburg and The City of Cape Town are more than welcome to go out and procure… Lungile Mashele, energy expert

There are a number of independent power producers that are approaching municipalities… Lungile Mashele, energy expert