Today at 17:45
Join the SA Cities Network Urban Festival 27 - 29 October, Langa, Cape Town
There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD) John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party's mayoral candidate for Cape Town.
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store.
High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma's bid to remove prosecutor from corruption case Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea.
"It was a setup" - Zille says clip on DA coalition with ANC taken out of context Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA federal chair Helen Zille about the opposition party's coalition strategy.
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan.
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.
Nigeria launches Africa's first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report's Leanne de Bassompierre.
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele.
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society.
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month.
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a...
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True.
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint' in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday.
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea.
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan.
Nigeria launches Africa's first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report's Leanne de Bassompierre.
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent.
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants.
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT.
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency

26 October 2021 3:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Nigeria
Leanne de Bassompierre
Refilwe Moloto
africa report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Niara
eNiara

Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched a digital currency it calls the eNaira.

The Bank in February banned financial services companies from transacting in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

The eNaira is a digital fiat currency with its value tied to the Naira.

Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:18).

The President… said it could boost Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years…

Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report



75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!

26 October 2021 3:37 PM

"Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only

26 October 2021 2:25 PM

Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele.

Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims

26 October 2021 2:05 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sipho Pityana about the legal action he's taking after he was snubbed for the position of Absa chair.

'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking'

26 October 2021 11:30 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT.

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share

25 October 2021 7:18 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati.

Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom

25 October 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.

Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines

25 October 2021 6:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare.

Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines

25 October 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke.

Business Unity SA heads to court seeking declaratory order on mandatory jabs

25 October 2021 5:38 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Unity South Africa CEO Cas Coovadia about the lobby group's court action.

King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition

26 October 2021 12:24 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent.

More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study

25 October 2021 4:52 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants.

To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa's leading tourist attraction

22 October 2021 9:15 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

Africa is open for business despite the pandemic

21 October 2021 10:13 AM

Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group).

Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters

21 October 2021 8:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network.

Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town

19 October 2021 2:24 PM

Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers in Cape Town.

Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN

18 October 2021 2:03 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network.

Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world

14 October 2021 3:20 PM

Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.

Your blood donation is needed now!

14 October 2021 2:15 PM

Do something remarkable. Donate blood.

Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa

12 October 2021 2:36 PM

Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.

