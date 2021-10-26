Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency
The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched a digital currency it calls the eNaira.
The Bank in February banned financial services companies from transacting in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
The eNaira is a digital fiat currency with its value tied to the Naira.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:18).
The President… said it could boost Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years…Leanne de Bassompierre, Africa Report
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122141616_point-of-sale-machine-with-nigerian-naira-notes.html?vti=nxlkxnf7r0z5mx1bz6-1-20
More from Business
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!
"Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only
Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele.Read More
Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sipho Pityana about the legal action he's taking after he was snubbed for the position of Absa chair.Read More
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking'
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT.Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati.Read More
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke.Read More
More from Africa
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent.Read More
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants.Read More
To the top! Cape Town's Table Mountain named Africa’s leading tourist attraction
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wahida Parker, the Managing Director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.Read More
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic
Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group).Read More
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network.Read More
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town
Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers in Cape Town.Read More
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network.Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
Your blood donation is needed now!
Do something remarkable. Donate blood.Read More