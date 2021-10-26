Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency





The Central Bank of Nigeria has launched a digital currency it calls the eNaira.

The Bank in February banned financial services companies from transacting in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

The eNaira is a digital fiat currency with its value tied to the Naira.

Point of sale device with Nigerian Naira notes.

