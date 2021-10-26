



The 75-year-old Blue Train is back on track, having undertaken its first trip since early last year.

It resumed service between Johannesburg and Durban last Thursday with a private charter for an undisclosed corporate client.

Image courtesy of www.flickr.com/people/shine2010/

“Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?” asked The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

Scroll up to listen to Whitfield wax lyrical.

For more detail, read “Blue Train resumes Joburg to Durban operations - Engineering News"