There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD)
-
GOOD would be satisfied with an election outcome that sees them form a government through partnering with another party
-
It reckons there are 20 wards where it can win
-
Coloured voters are seemingly most fluid in terms of who they intend to vote for
GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron is the party's mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town.
Housing issues in Cape Town are key tenets of Herron’s campaign.
“Housing and access to affordable housing were almost what led to the GOOD Party being formed,” said Herron last month.
“The fallout we had when we were members of the DA was around the blocking of us developing affordable housing on well-located public land.”
John Maytham interviewed Herron about the party’s election campaign (scroll up to listen).
… If we can create the circumstances where a government has to be formed through partnering; that would be a good outcome. If we win outright; that would be an outstanding outcome! … If we had more time, the outright win would not be so unrealistic.Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD
We have a history with the Democratic Alliance… If we can secure an agreement with them… then we must put our personal differences aside…Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD
There are a number of wards that are ripe for the taking… There are wards where the DA’s majority is close to 50%, and where there is a lot of dissatisfaction… We think there are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win…Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD
Today I was in Nyanga, the response was unbelievable…Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD
The community with the greatest fluidity does seem to be the coloured voters…Brett Herron, Secretary-General - GOOD
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
