'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post

Today at 04:50
Finance: How the state of the economy in 2021 will influence potential investment factors for 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
George Herman - Chief Investment Officer at Citadel
Today at 05:10
Department of Basic Education on readiness for the National Senior Certificate exams
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Reginah Mhaule - Deputy Minister of Basic Education at ...
Today at 05:46
Representing South Africa, why not take the knee?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Andre Odendaal - Co-author of Pitch Battles, Writer in residence and Honorary Professor in History and Heritage Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 06:10
Local Government Elections in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wandile Kasibe - WC Provincial Spokesperson at EFF
Hanif Loonat
Fiona Abrahams - Ward Councillor at ANC - Cape Town
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ruben Richards - Chief Executive at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Advocate Lennit Max - Freedom Front Plus candidate
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Local government elections cont.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fadiel Adams - at Cape Coloured Party
Brett Herron - CT mayoral candidate at Good Party
Goliath Lottering - Karoo Mayor and independent candidate
Today at 09:20
Thyneeca Adonis needs cornea transplant
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elizanne Adonis
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Liquor traders throw their weight behind vaccination campaign
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 10:05
History of Drag culture in Cape Town
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terry Fortune - Performing Arts Manager at Cape Town Festival
Vida Fantabisher
Today at 10:30
Horror Fest - what's your fave horror movie?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Blom - Organizer at SA HorrorFest
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post

26 October 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Sipho Pityana
Sarb
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Maria Ramos
Prudential Authority
Absa chair

Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money Show

Business executive Sipho Pityana (former Business Unity SA president) is taking the Reserve Bank to court after its banking authority blocked his nomination for Absa chairperson.

Pityana says it is because the regulator circumvented appointment processes and used a false sexual harassment charge against him, that he lost the opportunity.

In a statement this week, the former AngloGold Ashanti chairperson proclaims that the claim made public by former Absa CEO Maria Ramos, is false.

Sipho Pityana sits down with EWN for an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on 20 January 2017. Picture: EWN.

Absa has appointed a new chair amid the storm ignited over the apparent snub of Pityana.

RELATED: Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims

Bruce Whitfield asks Pityana about the reasons why he says the Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority blocked him.

I have approached the regulator at the courts to challenge what I consider to be unlawful conduct on their part.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president

This is because of the way they introduced what they called an informal process, in terms of which they circumvented the provisions of Section 60 of the Bank Act which clearly defines the responsibility of the board in determining who best is suited...

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president

... setting its own criteria and nominating that person formally in a prescribed form and submitting that one name to the regulator... who then takes it through a process of assessing with a view to determining whether the person is fit and proper or it is in the public interest for them to assume the role.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa chair

I don't think there is dispute about the process as I outlined it... In response to my public statement the regulator in fact affirmed that to be the case.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president

Pityana elaborates on why he asserts the regulator circumvented the process.

As part of this exercise it [the regulator] introduced a process of determining 'the fit and proper' which is its prerogative... In doing so it abandoned all the safeguards that are provided in law that would otherwise afford me a right to be heard if they had concerns, convey those concerns to me, if they object give reasons why... and allow me... or the Absa board if they are not happy... to take that matter through arbitration.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president

In many ways I have been treated in this process worse than the worst criminal who has a right to be heard through a court of law.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president

Aside from losing out on the Absa chair position, Pityana is concerned about the damage the regulator's action does to his reputation.

Ostensibly these allegations were mentioned to the regulator by the current chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti, Maria Ramos... I have not been given a written submission on her part...

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president

The Absa Board did what I thought was right. They subjected the concerns of the regulator... to an independent legal review... and they came back with the conclusion that the investigation and its outcome by AngloGold Ashanti are flawed and that they wouldn't constitute a sufficient basis to take an adverse position in regard to my prospects of being the chairman...

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president

The problem is that a decision by the regulator that one may not be a fit and proper person is very damaging, not only regard to my standing as a Director on the Absa Board, but in society. I've worked very hard to build a reputation that is premised on integrity and honour.

Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president

Listen to Pityana's passionate argument on The Money Show:




