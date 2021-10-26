'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post
Business executive Sipho Pityana (former Business Unity SA president) is taking the Reserve Bank to court after its banking authority blocked his nomination for Absa chairperson.
Pityana says it is because the regulator circumvented appointment processes and used a false sexual harassment charge against him, that he lost the opportunity.
In a statement this week, the former AngloGold Ashanti chairperson proclaims that the claim made public by former Absa CEO Maria Ramos, is false.
Absa has appointed a new chair amid the storm ignited over the apparent snub of Pityana.
RELATED: Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims
Bruce Whitfield asks Pityana about the reasons why he says the Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority blocked him.
I have approached the regulator at the courts to challenge what I consider to be unlawful conduct on their part.Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president
This is because of the way they introduced what they called an informal process, in terms of which they circumvented the provisions of Section 60 of the Bank Act which clearly defines the responsibility of the board in determining who best is suited...Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president
... setting its own criteria and nominating that person formally in a prescribed form and submitting that one name to the regulator... who then takes it through a process of assessing with a view to determining whether the person is fit and proper or it is in the public interest for them to assume the role.Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa chair
I don't think there is dispute about the process as I outlined it... In response to my public statement the regulator in fact affirmed that to be the case.Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president
Pityana elaborates on why he asserts the regulator circumvented the process.
As part of this exercise it [the regulator] introduced a process of determining 'the fit and proper' which is its prerogative... In doing so it abandoned all the safeguards that are provided in law that would otherwise afford me a right to be heard if they had concerns, convey those concerns to me, if they object give reasons why... and allow me... or the Absa board if they are not happy... to take that matter through arbitration.Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president
In many ways I have been treated in this process worse than the worst criminal who has a right to be heard through a court of law.Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president
Aside from losing out on the Absa chair position, Pityana is concerned about the damage the regulator's action does to his reputation.
Ostensibly these allegations were mentioned to the regulator by the current chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti, Maria Ramos... I have not been given a written submission on her part...Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president
The Absa Board did what I thought was right. They subjected the concerns of the regulator... to an independent legal review... and they came back with the conclusion that the investigation and its outcome by AngloGold Ashanti are flawed and that they wouldn't constitute a sufficient basis to take an adverse position in regard to my prospects of being the chairman...Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president
The problem is that a decision by the regulator that one may not be a fit and proper person is very damaging, not only regard to my standing as a Director on the Absa Board, but in society. I've worked very hard to build a reputation that is premised on integrity and honour.Sipho Pityana, Businessman and former Busa president
Listen to Pityana's passionate argument on The Money Show:
Source : EWN.
More from Business
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector
'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA.Read More
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.Read More
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!
"Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only
Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele.Read More
Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sipho Pityana about the legal action he's taking after he was snubbed for the position of Absa chair.Read More
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking'
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT.Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati.Read More
More from Politics
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector
'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA.Read More
There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD)
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road
A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea.Read More
"It was a setup" - Zille says clip on DA coalition with ANC taken out of context
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA federal chair Helen Zille about the opposition party's coalition strategy.Read More
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan.Read More
'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'
John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.Read More
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana
Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye.Read More
Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks
Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says this would be a massive shift from the DA's historical strategy.Read More
King Dalindyebo thanks Malema for brand new SUV, says he'll vote EFF
While addressing supporters, the king encouraged them to vote EFF as he would be doing so.Read More