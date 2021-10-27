[OPINION] Prof Andre Odendaal: It's an act of solidarity, a stand against racism





© stuartburf/123rf.com

Cricket South Africa’s instructed all members of the Proteas squad to take a knee before the start of the T20 World Cup match against the West Indies as an anti-racism gesture. Quinton de Kock withdrew from the Proteas team against the West Indies due to a board directive.

Does his statute, being a representative of South Africa as a member of a national team, not oblige or hold him to a higher responsibility to take the knee?

The struggle against racism and against apartheid and the mentalities of colonialism and exclusion has been so deep in our society, and it is a pity that cricket is going through this almost silly kind of debate at the moment almost 30 years after unity and democracy. Professor Andre Odendaal, Co-Author Pitch Battles

I fully support the board decision, It is about recognising the continued existence of systemic racism exclusion in cricket and society in South Africa. Professor Andre Odendaal, Co-Author Pitch Battles

That is not just being political, he says. Only one-third of South Africa's cricket team are black he says, and this needs to be acknowledged.

People felt this cultural alienation. They have written about it. We need to acknowledge this so as to build the future. That is the bottom line, to recognise the systemic nature of what has happened and what continues to happen in South Africa. Professor Andre Odendaal, Co-Author Pitch Battles

It is an act of solidarity and a gesture that people have been asked to do. Professor Andre Odendaal, Co-Author Pitch Battles

He believes that CSA has a big responsibility to be clear about its brand identity and messaging.

On a global stage where millions and probably billions are watching, we really need to be able as South Africa to say we do identify with the struggle against racism, the pain that the people felt. Professor Andre Odendaal, Co-Author Pitch Battles

Let's remember where this comes from last year Ashwell Prince, Paul Admas, Makhaya Ntini, and others. The irony of feeling lonely in a team bus is just one sign of how if we look at it on a human level it is quite a simple issue. Professor Andre Odendaal, Co-Author Pitch Battles

Odendaal is referring to fast-bowler Mahhaya Ntini who was South Africa's first black African international cricketer revelations last year about how he used to feel lonely during his playing days and how he used to avoid travelling in the team bus.