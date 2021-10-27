Prince Albert mayor: 'Our success story is based on public participation'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
A journey to The Metaverse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Tembisa 10: Where are the babies?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
CSA on Black Lives Matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - CSA Chairperson
Today at 17:45
Protect The West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Schlebach - Founder at Protect The West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won't go away 27 October 2021 4:23 PM
Load shedding a serious turnoff for matric learners as exams begin - Umalusi CEO Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi and various Eyewitness News reporters about matric exams. 27 October 2021 3:48 PM
Some units have returned to service, more to follow during the day - Eskom Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 27 October 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren. 27 October 2021 1:57 PM
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA). 27 October 2021 9:06 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
View all Politics
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
Elon Musk becomes richest person to ever walk the planet – Forbes Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 27 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Business
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society. 26 October 2021 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
View all Sport
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it's time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
View all World
Nigeria launches Africa's first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report's Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
View all Africa
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Prince Albert mayor: 'Our success story is based on public participation'

27 October 2021 10:40 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
#Elections2021

Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent Goliath Lottering, Prince Albert Mayor, Cape Coloured Party's Fadiel Adams, Good Party's Brett Herron.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fadiel Adams at Cape Coloured Party, Brett Herron CT mayoral candidate at Good Party, and Goliath Lottering Prince Albert Municipality Mayor and an independent candidate.

Goliath Lottering is the President of the Karoo Gemeenskap Party, established in 2010. he provides a snapshot of how Prince Albert has become such a success story.

We have been in local government for the past ten years.

Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party

In Prince Albert, we have done our best to build the municipality to where we found it in 2011 with a disclaimer audit opinion we improve to clean audit opinion over the last three years.

Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party

We believe that our success story is based on public participation. it is so important to get the people involved in the local government business.

Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party

The three pillars of a municipality are the administration, the council, and the community, he believes.

But the most important pillar is the community. On 1 November they will once again decide who they will put into power to govern the Prince Albert Municipality.

Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party

He says they are only focused on the Central Karoo area.

The model works so well in Prince Albert that we then realised it is also important to build out and spread out to other municipalities. In this election, on 1 November we will contest in all four municipalities in the Central Karoo and we believe that we will definitely make inroads in all these municipalities - Laingsburg, Beaufort West, Prince Albert, and Central Karoo Municipality.

Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party



More from Spotlight on Local Elections 2021

What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead

27 October 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA).

There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD)

26 October 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

Should 'none of the above' be an option on the ballot paper?

26 October 2021 10:59 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Letlhogonolo Letshele an electoral researcher at My Vote Counts about a dissatisfied electorate.

Gwede Mantashe 'irrationally looks after coal' as the world jumps ship

25 October 2021 5:33 PM

John Maytham interviews Energy Sector Specialist Hilton Trollip.

'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals'

25 October 2021 4:31 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson.

I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana

25 October 2021 10:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye.

Leaked DA strategy about ANC coalitions - Election Analyst Dawie Scholtz unpacks

25 October 2021 7:59 AM

Electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz speaks to Refilwe Moloto and says this would be a massive shift from the DA's historical strategy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Western Cape to ask for votes

21 October 2021 12:53 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media

20 October 2021 1:40 PM

William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections.

Meet Verline Leo, indy ward 60 candidate (Athlone, Crawford, Mowbray, Rndbsch E)

20 October 2021 9:10 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Verline Leo, an independent ward 60 candidate at One Movement for Cape Town.

