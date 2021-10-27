Prince Albert mayor: 'Our success story is based on public participation'





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Fadiel Adams at Cape Coloured Party, Brett Herron CT mayoral candidate at Good Party, and Goliath Lottering Prince Albert Municipality Mayor and an independent candidate.

Goliath Lottering is the President of the Karoo Gemeenskap Party, established in 2010. he provides a snapshot of how Prince Albert has become such a success story.

We have been in local government for the past ten years. Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party

In Prince Albert, we have done our best to build the municipality to where we found it in 2011 with a disclaimer audit opinion we improve to clean audit opinion over the last three years. Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party

We believe that our success story is based on public participation. it is so important to get the people involved in the local government business. Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party

The three pillars of a municipality are the administration, the council, and the community, he believes.

But the most important pillar is the community. On 1 November they will once again decide who they will put into power to govern the Prince Albert Municipality. Goliath Lottering, President - Karoo Gemeenskap Party

He says they are only focused on the Central Karoo area.