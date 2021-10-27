What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead
What must be the most complex, uncertain local government elections in democratic South Africa’s history are mere days away.
With an eye firmly on 1 November, Refilwe Moloto interviewed some of the people who want your vote.
Listen to the audio for the detailed discussions.
Fiona Abrahams (African National Congress)
“Our promise to you is that we will do better to serve our people in every municipality, deliver better services and build thriving communities,” reads a statement on the ANC’s webpage.
The ANC promises:
-
To enforce its “step aside” rule; put performance agreements in place; conduct lifestyle audits and keep politically exposed persons away from government contracts.
-
Stabilise Eskom and increase renewable energy supply; reduce the current timeframes for mining licenses by 50% and support efforts to invest in green jobs; reduce waiting periods for electricity connections in rural households to no more than 90 days.
-
Repeal restrictive by-laws; fast track rural development and upgrade informal settlements.
-
Implement the second phase of the Presidential Employment Stimulus; remodel the Community Works Programme and revitalise co-operatives; use the District Development Model to drive local economic development, including townships and villages.
Dr Wandile Kasibe (Economic Freedom Fighters)
Land is at the centre of the EFF’s manifesto:
-
It promises land audits, and the expropriation of abandoned land for redistribution to the landless.
-
It aims to “resolve urban land hunger in urban and peri-urban municipalities and to ensure access to land for housing, urban agriculture and black-led industrial activities. In rural municipalities, these targets will be focused on increasing agricultural production and providing land for housing.
-
Formalise all informal settlements and provide them with services; it will tax the rich to provide for the poor.
-
The nationalisation of mines, banks, and other strategic sectors of the economy, without compensation.
-
Free quality education, healthcare, houses, and sanitation.
-
Massive protected industrial development to create millions of sustainable jobs, including the introduction of minimum wages to close the wage gap between the rich and the poor.
Geordin Hill-Lewis (Democratic Alliance)
The DA promises:
-
Effective waste collection and rubbish disposal to formal and informal communities as well as the business sector. Sufficient rural waste collection points that ideally link to local buy-back centres.
-
Free residents where it governs from loadshedding and to improve access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity.
-
Increase the scale of housing delivered through private initiative, diversify housing options, and ensure more people own their homes. The City of Cape Town is moving ahead with its plans for affordable social housing in the Cape Town city centre, and other well-located sites across the metro.
