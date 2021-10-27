Elon Musk becomes richest person to ever walk the planet – Forbes





Elon Musk wants to… build a world on another planet. He can save the world right here with this extra $36 billion he got from this latest contract. Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

© dennizn/123rf.com

Elon Musk’s $255.2 billion (R3.8 trillion) fortune probably makes him “the richest person to ever walk the planet”, according to Forbes magazine.

The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire added $36 billion (R537 billion) to his considerable kitty on Monday after news that rental car company Hertz is buying 100 000 of his Tesla cars.

Musk is now worth more than Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg combined.

Tesla now has a market value of more than $1 trillion (R14.9 trillion).

Jeff Bezos, now in distant second place, is worth “only” $194.1 billion (R2.9 trillion).

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

He’s now, according to Forbes… the richest person of all time. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire