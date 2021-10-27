Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Elon Musk becomes richest person to ever walk the planet – Forbes

27 October 2021 9:57 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Forbes
Elon Musk
tesla
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Elon Musk wants to… build a world on another planet. He can save the world right here with this extra $36 billion he got from this latest contract.

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
© dennizn/123rf.com

Elon Musk’s $255.2 billion (R3.8 trillion) fortune probably makes him “the richest person to ever walk the planet”, according to Forbes magazine.

The Pretoria-born-and-raised gazillionaire added $36 billion (R537 billion) to his considerable kitty on Monday after news that rental car company Hertz is buying 100 000 of his Tesla cars.

Musk is now worth more than Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg combined.

Tesla now has a market value of more than $1 trillion (R14.9 trillion).

Jeff Bezos, now in distant second place, is worth “only” $194.1 billion (R2.9 trillion).

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

He’s now, according to Forbes… the richest person of all time.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

These billionaires are so wealthy. Is there not something they can do to help alleviate poverty and hunger… Just a once-off 2%... could alleviate world hunger.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



