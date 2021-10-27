Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
A journey to The Metaverse
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Tembisa 10: Where are the babies?
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
CSA on Black Lives Matter
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - CSA Chairperson
Today at 17:45
Protect The West Coast
Guests
Mike Schlebach - Founder at Protect The West Coast
Eskom 'doing everything possible' to avoid load shedding on Election Day

27 October 2021 10:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power cuts
stage 2

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the ongoing power cuts.
  • Eskom says it's hopeful that it will be able to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning
  • Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says six generating units are expected to return to service by the end of this week
  • Mantshantsha says the power utility is cognisant of the matric exams and municipal elections next week

UPDATE: Load shedding jumps to Stage 4 until Friday morning, says Eskom

Eskom says it's doing everything in its power to make sure that load shedding is suspended by the weekend.

Yesterday, the power utility announced that it would extend Stage 2 power cuts until Saturday morning.

RELATED: Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding extended until Saturday

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the utility was not able to replenish emergency generation reserves as planned, due to the tripping of several generating units.

RELATED: Eskom's generation system under strain and capacity is a big problem, says COO

He says Eskom should be in a position "where we will not be forced to load shed next week" with six more units expected to return to service by the weekend.

Mantshantsha says Eskom is aware of the potential impact of load shedding on matric exams which start on Wednesday and the municipal elections taking place on Monday next week.

Eskom has apologised to everyone who has been affected by the inconvenience of load shedding but the state-owned utility says it has no choice.

We are doing everything possible that we will not be in a position to load shed, particularly for the rest of the coming week.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

It is necessary to do this, it's not a choice that is available to us at this point. Failure to manage the system in this way and to implement load shedding would have more disastrous consequences for the whole country for quite a long time... It's totally regrettable and we unfortunately just have to continue doing it until we are in a [better] position.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Due to the inability to replenish emergency reserves, which we had already communicated that we would rely on particularly for this week, we have to continue load shedding until Saturday.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

We will have reprieve because on Thursday, Unit 1 of Koeberg Power Station will indeed start generating again and will be ramped up to full capacity by Saturday morning and we will return five other units during the week to put us in a position to be able to suspend load shedding come Saturday and hopefully for a few more weeks.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom



