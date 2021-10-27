Eskom 'doing everything possible' to avoid load shedding on Election Day
- Eskom says it's hopeful that it will be able to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning
- Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says six generating units are expected to return to service by the end of this week
- Mantshantsha says the power utility is cognisant of the matric exams and municipal elections next week
UPDATE: Load shedding jumps to Stage 4 until Friday morning, says Eskom
Eskom says it's doing everything in its power to make sure that load shedding is suspended by the weekend.
Yesterday, the power utility announced that it would extend Stage 2 power cuts until Saturday morning.
RELATED: Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding extended until Saturday
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the utility was not able to replenish emergency generation reserves as planned, due to the tripping of several generating units.
RELATED: Eskom's generation system under strain and capacity is a big problem, says COO
He says Eskom should be in a position "where we will not be forced to load shed next week" with six more units expected to return to service by the weekend.
Mantshantsha says Eskom is aware of the potential impact of load shedding on matric exams which start on Wednesday and the municipal elections taking place on Monday next week.
Eskom has apologised to everyone who has been affected by the inconvenience of load shedding but the state-owned utility says it has no choice.
We are doing everything possible that we will not be in a position to load shed, particularly for the rest of the coming week.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
It is necessary to do this, it's not a choice that is available to us at this point. Failure to manage the system in this way and to implement load shedding would have more disastrous consequences for the whole country for quite a long time... It's totally regrettable and we unfortunately just have to continue doing it until we are in a [better] position.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Due to the inability to replenish emergency reserves, which we had already communicated that we would rely on particularly for this week, we have to continue load shedding until Saturday.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
We will have reprieve because on Thursday, Unit 1 of Koeberg Power Station will indeed start generating again and will be ramped up to full capacity by Saturday morning and we will return five other units during the week to put us in a position to be able to suspend load shedding come Saturday and hopefully for a few more weeks.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Local
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again
This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go awayRead More
Load shedding a serious turnoff for matric learners as exams begin - Umalusi CEO
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi and various Eyewitness News reporters about matric exams.Read More
Some units have returned to service, more to follow during the day - Eskom
Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More
Support pours in from CapeTalk listeners for Lotus River teen in need of eye op
Lester Kiewit speaks to the mother of Thyneeca Adonis who last month was diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition last month.Read More
Load shedding jumps to Stage 4 until Friday morning, says Eskom
Eskom has announced that Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented on Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning.Read More
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead
Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA).Read More
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.Read More
There are 20 wards in Cape Town that we could win – Brett Herron (GOOD)
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town.Read More