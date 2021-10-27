Eskom 'doing everything possible' to avoid load shedding on Election Day





Eskom says it's hopeful that it will be able to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says six generating units are expected to return to service by the end of this week

Mantshantsha says the power utility is cognisant of the matric exams and municipal elections next week

Eskom says it's doing everything in its power to make sure that load shedding is suspended by the weekend.

Yesterday, the power utility announced that it would extend Stage 2 power cuts until Saturday morning.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the utility was not able to replenish emergency generation reserves as planned, due to the tripping of several generating units.

He says Eskom should be in a position "where we will not be forced to load shed next week" with six more units expected to return to service by the weekend.

Mantshantsha says Eskom is aware of the potential impact of load shedding on matric exams which start on Wednesday and the municipal elections taking place on Monday next week.

Eskom has apologised to everyone who has been affected by the inconvenience of load shedding but the state-owned utility says it has no choice.

We are doing everything possible that we will not be in a position to load shed, particularly for the rest of the coming week. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

It is necessary to do this, it's not a choice that is available to us at this point. Failure to manage the system in this way and to implement load shedding would have more disastrous consequences for the whole country for quite a long time... It's totally regrettable and we unfortunately just have to continue doing it until we are in a [better] position. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Due to the inability to replenish emergency reserves, which we had already communicated that we would rely on particularly for this week, we have to continue load shedding until Saturday. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom