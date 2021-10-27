Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say
- Drag culture is finally sashaying its way into mainstream performing arts
- SA drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher open up about their journeys
Stage legend Terry Fortune says he's ecstatic that drag is finally getting recognition as an art form in South Africa and in Cape Town.
The music icon says he has memories of seeing drag performers testing the boundaries of gender from as young as 7.
Drag is when a person dresses in clothing and makeup meant to exaggerate a specific gender identity.
Most often, men dress up as women for entertainment.
The gender-bending art form has gained mainstream popularity in recent years.
Fortune says he began dappling in drag in 1970. He learned how to walk in hills and did a course in make-up.
He later incorporated it into his music career and fused his stage persona with influences from influenced by Eartha Kitt, Thandi Klaasen, Miriam Makeba
The performer says he chose drag as a career and not as a lifestyle.
I'm thrilled that drag has finally been recognised as part of the art forms that we celebrate in South Africa and in Cape Town.Terry Fortune, Drag performer
I always feel that I didn't choose drag, drag chose me... At the time, I knew nothing about it, I knew nothing about make-up, I knew nothing about costumes, I knew nothing about music.Terry Fortune, Drag performer
I connected my drag to the music... I think the important thing that I did for the Cape Town music fraternity is to remind them that drag is very much part of the arts, it's not a separate entity.... and it does not necessarily reflect your sexuality.Terry Fortune, Drag performer
Drag entertainer Alexander Tabisher says he was 7 when he started playing in his mothers six-inch heels.
Tabisher's alter ego, Vida Fantabisher, is one of the most recognisable names on the Cape Town drag scene.
Tabisher says he was always fascinated by women's clothing, glam and Hollywood elegance while growing up.
As it moves into popular culture, he says drag is no longer exclusively performed by gay men or members of the LGTBIQ+ community.
Drag has for many years been performed by members of the LGBTI community but because it's now seen as an art form, it's not limited to that.Alexander Tabisher, drag artist
People doing drag, men dressing up in women's clothing, it's seen as this affront to masculinity. It's subversive, it's a slap in patriarchy's face... that's why it's so exciting.Alexander Tabisher, drag artist
