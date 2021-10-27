Support pours in from CapeTalk listeners for Lotus River teen in need of eye op





- Tissue bank Vitanova has promised to create donor-tissue corneas for Thyneeca Adonis completely free of charge

- On Wednesday, an anonymous donor gifted R30 000 to the Backabuddy campaign set up to help cover the cost of the surgery

Thyneeca Adonis. Picture: Supplied.

The future just got a little bit brighter for a Lotus River teen who last month was diagnosed with a degenerative eye condition.

13-year-old Thyneeca Adonis was diagnosed with Keratoconus a month ago, has already lost 90% of the vision in her right eye and 50% in her left.

She needs a corneal transplant, but the surgery costs more than a R100,000.

It's money her family doesn't have, so her mom, Elizanne has set up a BackaBuddy campaign to raise the funds needed.

But on Lester Kiewit's Morning Review show on Wednesday, CapeTalk listeners and local organisations pledged their support.

Sandra Venter at Vitanova - a tissue bank connected to Bone SA - pledged to create a donor-tissue cornea for Thyneeca completely free of charge.

We've been touched by Thyneeca's story. Sandra Venter, Recovery & Awareness Manager - Vitanova-Bone SA

It's our role to make tissue available from the diseased donor to the patient in need. Sandra Venter, Recovery & Awareness Manager - Vitanova-Bone SA

Also, on Wednesday, an anonymous donor gifted R30 000 to the Backabuddy campaign set up to help cover the cost of the surgery, contributing to the current running total of just over R72 000.

Elizanne told Lester Kiewit that while it's a really tough time for Thyneeca, her daughter's spirits are buoyed by the support she's receiving:

The impact that this is having on her is draining, it's sad. Elizanne Adonis, Mother

When she goes through the comments on Backabuddy, wishing her well or saying have a bright future, her eyes just tear up. Elizanne Adonis, Mother

The situation is such that Thyneeca's deteriorating sight has begun to negatively affect her school work.

I've been trying to prepare her for the possibility that she might repeat the year, and she's not even open to it, she's never had a failed year. Elizanne Adonis, Mother

You can click here to donate to the BackaBuddy campaign, raising money for Thyneeca's sight-saving operation.

