What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel





The year turned out far better for the South African economy than feared back in 2020

Inflation remains under control

Expect slower economic growth in 2022

Global economic cycles, commodity prices, and interest rates are boosting the South African economy, despite the ongoing pandemic, says Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman.

Domestic demand is looking solid, and inflation remains constrained, resulting in a good year for the economy.

Africa Melane interviewed Herman about the state of the economy in 2021, and how it should influence investments in 2022.

For South Africa, 2021 turned out to be a quite spectacular year. Our exports boomed during a time when the rest of the world battled to do business. Our trade account went up to a record surplus… supporting the rand… George Herman, Chief Investment Officer - Citadel

We don’t have a huge problem with inflation… George Herman, Chief Investment Officer - Citadel

Our economy is probably in one of the best positions relative to other emerging markets that it has been for quite some time… George Herman, Chief Investment Officer - Citadel

In 2022… the economy will slow down… George Herman, Chief Investment Officer - Citadel