Load shedding jumps to Stage 4 until Friday morning, says Eskom
- Eskom is ramping up power cuts to stage 4 from Wednesday at midday through to Friday
- The power utility had already implemented stage 2 power cuts when it made the announcement on Wednesday morning
Eskom has announced that load shedding will be bumped up to Stage 4 from Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning.
Stage 4 load shedding will start at noon on Wednesday until Friday at 5am; thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will continue as previously communicated until 5am on Saturday.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
The power utility says load shedding has been ramped up due to a shortage of generation capacity.
It says generating units at Medupi, Kusile and the Matla power stations have tripped over the past 24 hours and two others at Arnot and Lethabo were forced to shut down.
RELATED: Eskom 'doing everything possible' to avoid load shedding on Election Day
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 27, 2021
Regretfully Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/H7CR4bk0A0
Source : Pexels
