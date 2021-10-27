Load shedding jumps to Stage 4 until Friday morning, says Eskom





Eskom is ramping up power cuts to stage 4 from Wednesday at midday through to Friday

The power utility had already implemented stage 2 power cuts when it made the announcement on Wednesday morning

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be bumped up to Stage 4 from Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning.

Stage 4 load shedding will start at noon on Wednesday until Friday at 5am; thereafter Stage 2 load shedding will continue as previously communicated until 5am on Saturday.

The power utility says load shedding has been ramped up due to a shortage of generation capacity.

It says generating units at Medupi, Kusile and the Matla power stations have tripped over the past 24 hours and two others at Arnot and Lethabo were forced to shut down.

