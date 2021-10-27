Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
A journey to The Metaverse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Tembisa 10: Where are the babies?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
CSA on Black Lives Matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - CSA Chairperson
Today at 17:45
Protect The West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Schlebach - Founder at Protect The West Coast
No Items to show
Latest Local
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go away 27 October 2021 4:23 PM
Load shedding a serious turnoff for matric learners as exams begin - Umalusi CEO Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi and various Eyewitness News reporters about matric exams. 27 October 2021 3:48 PM
Some units have returned to service, more to follow during the day - Eskom Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 27 October 2021 1:29 PM
View all Local
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren. 27 October 2021 1:57 PM
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA). 27 October 2021 9:06 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
View all Politics
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
Elon Musk becomes richest person to ever walk the planet – Forbes Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 27 October 2021 9:57 AM
View all Business
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society. 26 October 2021 2:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
View all Sport
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
View all World
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
View all Africa
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots

27 October 2021 12:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Medical Association
Mandy Wiener
Angelique Coetzee
The Midday Report
Johnson & Johnson
Covid-19 vaccination
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
booster shots

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.

  • Healthcare workers can start receiving boosters as soon as the EVDS system is updated

  • Sama will ask Pfizer to approach the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to authorise Pfizer as a booster shot for those who received Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Healthcare workers in South Africa will receive Covid-19 booster shots, announced the South African Medical Association (Sama) on Wednesday.

Healthcare workers will soon start receiving a second dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, initially given as a one-shot jab.

Booster shots will ensure the continued health of healthcare workers and reduce transmissions in facilities, said Sama President Dr Angelique Coetzee.

Additional jabs will become necessary as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 arise, she said.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Coetzee (scroll up to listen).

All that is keeping us from getting a booster is the EVDS system… This is what is holding us up…

Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association

There were breakthrough infections during the third wave…

Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association

Sama will ask Pfizer… they need to approach Sahpra to run a parallel trial for those who want the Pfizer… The data [for Pfizer boosters] is beautiful…

Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association



27 October 2021 12:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
