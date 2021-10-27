Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots





Healthcare workers can start receiving boosters as soon as the EVDS system is updated

Sama will ask Pfizer to approach the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to authorise Pfizer as a booster shot for those who received Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Healthcare workers in South Africa will receive Covid-19 booster shots, announced the South African Medical Association (Sama) on Wednesday.

Healthcare workers will soon start receiving a second dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, initially given as a one-shot jab.

Booster shots will ensure the continued health of healthcare workers and reduce transmissions in facilities, said Sama President Dr Angelique Coetzee.

Additional jabs will become necessary as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 arise, she said.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Coetzee (scroll up to listen).

All that is keeping us from getting a booster is the EVDS system… This is what is holding us up… Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association

There were breakthrough infections during the third wave… Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association