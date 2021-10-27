Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots
-
Healthcare workers can start receiving boosters as soon as the EVDS system is updated
-
Sama will ask Pfizer to approach the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to authorise Pfizer as a booster shot for those who received Johnson & Johnson
Healthcare workers in South Africa will receive Covid-19 booster shots, announced the South African Medical Association (Sama) on Wednesday.
Healthcare workers will soon start receiving a second dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, initially given as a one-shot jab.
Booster shots will ensure the continued health of healthcare workers and reduce transmissions in facilities, said Sama President Dr Angelique Coetzee.
Additional jabs will become necessary as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 arise, she said.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Coetzee (scroll up to listen).
All that is keeping us from getting a booster is the EVDS system… This is what is holding us up…Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association
There were breakthrough infections during the third wave…Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association
Sama will ask Pfizer… they need to approach Sahpra to run a parallel trial for those who want the Pfizer… The data [for Pfizer boosters] is beautiful…Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - South African Medical Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
