Some units have returned to service, more to follow during the day - Eskom





Eskom on Wednesday announced it is ramping up loadshedding from stage two to stage four from noon on Wednesday to Friday morning.

Generating units at Medupi, Kusile and the Matla power stations had tripped while a unit each at Arnot and Lethabo was forced to shut down.

#POWERALERT1



Regretfully Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday pic.twitter.com/H7CR4bk0A0 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 27, 2021

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha (scroll up to listen).

Some generation units have returned to service, and we anticipate another two units to return during the day… Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Koeberg unit one has just returned to service, and will ramp up to full capacity in the next 48 hours… Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom