Load shedding a serious turnoff for matric learners as exams begin - Umalusi CEO
- Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says the ongoing power cuts will create unnecessary stress for matric pupils
- The matric class of 2021 started their final exams on Wednesday with English Paper 1
- Eskom bumped up load shedding to Stage 4 on Wednesday afternoon
Umalusi CEO Dr. Mafu Rakometsi says load shedding is placing unnecessary psychological pressure on matric learners who are already anxious about their final exams.
Matriculants started writing their final exams on Wednesday.
At the same time, Eskom announced that rolling blackouts would be intensified for the rest of the week, moving the country to Stage 4 load shedding.
Rakometsi says load shedding will impact learners' ability to study and prepare for their exams.
He says the power cuts could also cause traffic disruptions for learners who are travelling to exam sites, where they will be forced to write in cold and poorly lit venues.
Unfortunately with load shedding, at the time when students get ready to study, then there's no electricity all of a sudden.Dr. Mafu Rakometsi, Chief Executive Officer - Umalusi
It's a serious turnoff, at a time when the students are facing so much weather.... It creates a lot of anxiety for our students and it creates unnecessary psychological pressure.Dr. Mafu Rakometsi, Chief Executive Officer - Umalusi
Meanwhile, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department has done everything possible to ensure that there are no exam paper leaks this year.
Last year, Mathematics Paper 2 and Physics Paper 2 were leaked.
Motshekga addressed reporters at Noodwyk Secondary School in Midrand, Gauteng.
The minister says all security measures are in place, reports Eyewitness News journalist Edwin Ntshidi.
One of the critical issues that the minister spoke about was the question paper leaks. She says that this time around, there are measures in place to ensure that such incidents are not repoted this year.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The minister was emphasising that she has been in contact with the provinces and the national operations centre and the officials are now on the ground to ensure that those leaks don't happen.Edwin Ntshidi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Dr. Rakometsi says the readiness to conduct, administer, and manage the exams will depend on the people who make the systems work.
I'm confident that the department has put systems in place to ensure that we don't have a recurrence of the leakages that we had last year, but the guarantees are only as strong as the individuals that we have in the system.Dr. Mafu Rakometsi, Chief Executive Officer - Umalusi
