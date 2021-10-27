Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest
- Consulta's Citizen Satisfaction Index records the lowest scores in South Africa since the index's inception
- Cape Town scored the highest index for the seventh year in a row
- Mangaung recorded the lowest ever in South Africa on this index
Natasha Doren of Consulta outlines the latest Citizen Satisfaction Index results.
It is at a five-year low because included in satisfaction is the aspect of expectation. As mentioned in the report the lower expectation is an absolute red flag.Natasha Doren, Senior Consultant - Consulta
Citizens are at the point where they do not believe service delivery promises made will be met, she notes.
Doren adds the other key factor to take note of is trust.
We see a correlation between the low levels of trust and the low levels of satisfaction.Natasha Doren, Senior Consultant - Consulta
The average level of satisfaction score overall was 51,1 she says, while Cape Town continues to score highest in the country with 61.9.
For the seventh year in a row, Cape Town scores as the best performing metro on the overall Citizen Satisfaction for the large Metros reports the Consulta index.
In second place is Ekurhuleni at 52.2, and they are 9 points below Cape Town.Natasha Doren, Senior Consultant - Consulta
These are followed by Ethekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni.
The difference between them is 2 base points.Natasha Doren, Senior Consultant - Consulta
Below are four that are way below the industry average which is City of Johannesburg, Buffalo City and the lowest is Mangaung.Natasha Doren, Senior Consultant - Consulta
Mangaung’s scores declined to the lowest scores recorded on the index in South Africa, she notes.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149033952_cape-town-republic-of-south-africa-april-10-cityscape-of-cape-town-on-april-10-2018-in-cape-town-rep.html?term=cape%2Btown%2Bskyscrapers&vti=m1e53u3an5js7jylbe-1-108
