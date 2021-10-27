Quinton de Kock must explain why gesture offends him – Firdose Moonda (Cricinfo)





Quinton de Kock have yet to explain why the anti-racism gesture offends him

Cricket South Africa must explain why it mandated the gesture on the day of a match

Some South Africans have mistakenly aligned Black Lives Matters with radical politics

“It is so painful, as a South African of colour, to see how divided our national cricket side is,” wrote ESPN Cricinfo’s Firdose Moonda Tuesday, commenting on Quinton de Kock's refusal to kneel prior to the start of their Twenty20 World Cup match against the Windies.

“We spent generations being told we were second-class and here is a genuine opportunity to stand together and we don't.”

It is so painful, as a South African of colour, to see how divided our national cricket side is. We spent generations being told we were second-class and here is a genuine opportunity to stand together and we don't. People with our skin matter. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/x7pJJEJauC — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) October 26, 2021

Mandy Wiener interviewed Moonda about the importance of addressing Black Lives Matter in South African cricket (scroll up to listen).

There’s a lot of outrage on both sides… Firdose Moonda, ESPN Cricinfo

Quinton de Kock seems to be particularly against this anti-racism gesture, and he hasn’t told us why… He needs to explain… what is it about it that offends him… Cricket South Africa needs to tell us why they felt they needed to make such a blanket command on the team on the day of a match… Firdose Moonda, ESPN Cricinfo

South Africans don’t know what’s going on in that changeroom… All we can do is look at Temba Bavuma… and try and read something between the lines… Firdose Moonda, ESPN Cricinfo

People are aligning the movement too much with radical politics… Maybe there are valid criticisms to be made for following blindly what is really an American-led movement… Firdose Moonda, ESPN Cricinfo