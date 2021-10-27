SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000





Toyota invested R2.6 billion to produce the petrol/electric Corolla Cross Hybrid in KZN

Its price point is impressive – R413 000 for a hybrid SUV “with all the latest tech”

South Africa will increasingly produce electric vehicles as part of its strategy to deal with the climate crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this week.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of Toyota’s R2.6 billion new production line in KwaZulu-Natal where the manufacturer will make the petrol/electric Corolla Cross Hybrid.

It is the first hybrid vehicle made in South Africa and will be exported to about 40 countries.

The investment will provide 1700 new jobs.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

It’s just great to see that level of investment going into our country. It explains why Toyota was so rattled when the KZN civil unrest struck… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

I’m quite excited about the hybrid technology that Toyota is bringing into the market, mostly because of the impressive price point… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

You’ll be able to get a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid… for R413 000… A hybrid SUV with all the latest tech… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist