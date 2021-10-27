SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000
-
Toyota invested R2.6 billion to produce the petrol/electric Corolla Cross Hybrid in KZN
-
Its price point is impressive – R413 000 for a hybrid SUV “with all the latest tech”
RELATED: Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'
South Africa will increasingly produce electric vehicles as part of its strategy to deal with the climate crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier this week.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the launch of Toyota’s R2.6 billion new production line in KwaZulu-Natal where the manufacturer will make the petrol/electric Corolla Cross Hybrid.
It is the first hybrid vehicle made in South Africa and will be exported to about 40 countries.
The investment will provide 1700 new jobs.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:52).
RELATED: Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience'
It’s just great to see that level of investment going into our country. It explains why Toyota was so rattled when the KZN civil unrest struck…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
I’m quite excited about the hybrid technology that Toyota is bringing into the market, mostly because of the impressive price point…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
You’ll be able to get a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid… for R413 000… A hybrid SUV with all the latest tech…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
You never have to plug the car in. It’s fully independent of Eskom…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26999936_the-hybrid-logo-found-on-the-side-of-the-new-toyota-prius-hybrid-vehicle-.html?vti=mmlw6moj21gb1vmnhf-1-1
More from Business
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again
This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go awayRead More
Some units have returned to service, more to follow during the day - Eskom
Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel
Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy.Read More
Elon Musk becomes richest person to ever walk the planet – Forbes
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector
'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA.Read More
'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post
Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money ShowRead More
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities'
'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby.Read More
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!
"Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency
Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre.Read More
More from Lifestyle
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel
Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy.Read More
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!
"Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only
Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store.Read More
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society
Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society.Read More
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan.Read More
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness
Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'
South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.Read More
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true'
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
SA homeschooling 'explosion': Deciding on the best option for your child
Amy MacIver talks to Optimi Learning's Stefan Botha about the difference between traditional homeschooling and online schooling.Read More