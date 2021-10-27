Streaming issues? Report here
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest!

27 October 2021 3:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Labia Theatre
Lester Kiewit
Labia Home Screen
The Morning Review
Horror Fest
Paul Bloem

Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest.

It’s Halloween on Sunday, and to mark the occasion Lester Kiewit interviewed Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest.

The event kicks off on Wednesday (27 October) and runs until 13 November – over 18s only.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

There are 30 new movies and 60 short films on offer at the event, which is now in its 17th year.

You’ll be able to watch them at the Labia Theatre (until 10 November) or at home by streaming them from LabiaHomeScreen.co.za.

Scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail.




