Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest!
It’s Halloween on Sunday, and to mark the occasion Lester Kiewit interviewed Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest.
The event kicks off on Wednesday (27 October) and runs until 13 November – over 18s only.
There are 30 new movies and 60 short films on offer at the event, which is now in its 17th year.
You’ll be able to watch them at the Labia Theatre (until 10 November) or at home by streaming them from LabiaHomeScreen.co.za.
Scroll up to listen to the audio for more detail.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141984580_exorcist-holding-cross-in-front-of-screaming-obsessed-girl.html?vti=o8d16gzssk7gf4jcgk-1-49
More from Entertainment
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture in South Africa.Read More
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only
Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store.Read More
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir
John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True.Read More
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me'
South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful.Read More
Hollywood star Gabrielle Union speaks to Pippa Hudson about her new book
Pippa Hudson interviews actress & producer Gabrielle Union about her new book, "You got anything stronger?"Read More
Pieter-Dirk Uys returns to stage with new theatre production 'LOCKUP/LOCKDOWN'
Afternoon presenter John Maytham speaks to South Africa's favourite satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys.Read More
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah opens up about his books and 2021 Nobel Prize win
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah about his writing career and his recent Nobel Prize win.Read More
Suzelle DIY takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More