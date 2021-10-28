Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
While South Africa's alcohol industry is recovering after the lockdown sales bans, new problems are cropping up such as the disruption of local and global supply chains.
RELATED: The world is running out of everything
Distell's Savanna Cider brand has had to apologise for low stocks in certain areas.
Part of its problem is a positive one - demand in SA has doubled in the past year.
Thank you for the love! Siyavanna SA. We are genuinely sorry there is low stock in places. Thirsty for answers? We have doubled our volume in SA this year and we simply can’t keep up with the love! Ska wara, we’re working hard not to let you go dry! pic.twitter.com/m4j6Hvar4A— SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) October 23, 2021
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director for Distell Southern Africa.
It's been quite a year... We, as Savanna, have almost doubled our production volumes because of the sheer demand and consumer love that we're having in Savanna... You can understand that with lockdowns and bans it's been a great uplift for the brand, driven by great marketing campaigns, brand love, right time and right place...Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa
Given that, coupled with some of the glass shortages as well as the shipping delays caused by the pandemic we've had a bit of a challenge in meeting the full demand of our consumers.Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa
Maharaj says Savanna has been partnering with Consol Glass to address the current shortage and is also investigating other options.
With the Covid pandemic and restrictions and some of the shortages and capacity... it has been a challenge. Nevertheless, we're working with Consol collaboratively to ensure that we have the full capacity...Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa
We're importing glass at the same time and looking at other alternative packaging formats to make sure that we get to all the consumers and keep our brand love!Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa
That being said, we are the premium cider in South Africa and we uphold strict quality measures... the packaging format must maintain our premium image and must be quality.Natasha Maharaj, Marketing Director - Distell Southern Africa
For more detail, take a listen:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/01/26/18/56/zanzibar-2011379_960_720.jpg
More from Business
Corruption-tainted EOH swings back into profit on turnaround strategy
'An amazing effort' - CEO Stephen van Coller talks to The Money Show about EOH's results for the financial year 2021.Read More
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index.Read More
Offshore diversification in a global universe
Approximately 2 500 PPS clients with honours or higher qualifications have emigrated in the last year.Read More
Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…
Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends.Read More
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert
Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.Read More
SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?
Africa Melane interviews Thomas Garner, Chairperson at the South African Independent Power Producers Association.Read More
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?
John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen.Read More
More from Local
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stats SA's Patrick Kelly (Chief Director: Price Statistics) about the September Producer Price Index.Read More
CT church pushes pro-vax message: 'The Blood of Jesus won't save you from Covid'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Rev Alan Storey, a Methodist minister at the Central Methodist Mission, about the Covid-19 jab.Read More
Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…
Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends.Read More
SPCA launches 'do it yourself deli' for dogs to taste and choose their own food
Pippa Hudson talks to Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager.Read More
Part of Police Act which allows warrantless searches unconstitutional - Concourt
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney and legal analyst William Booth following the Concourt judgment on warrantless searches.Read More
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns.Read More
Enviro group says miners are ripping up the West Coast and flouting regulations
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mike Schlebach, the managing director at Protect the West Coast.Read More
Meet Cape's new W Cape police ombudsman and find out how you make a complaint
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the new Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman Oswald Reddy.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!'
On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent.Read More
Offshore diversification in a global universe
Approximately 2 500 PPS clients with honours or higher qualifications have emigrated in the last year.Read More
SPCA launches 'do it yourself deli' for dogs to taste and choose their own food
Pippa Hudson talks to Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager.Read More
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns.Read More
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?
John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen.Read More
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel
Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy.Read More
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!
"Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only
Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store.Read More