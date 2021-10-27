'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO
Famous Brands has posted its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2021.
Group revenue was up 50% to R3 billion year on year but is still 22% below pre-Covid figures.
Headline earnings per share rose 140% to 97 cents.
The Group says its performance recovered in varying degrees across South Africa, the rest of Africa and the Middle East and the UK, compared to the prior comparable period.
However this recovery was slowed in SA by the July unrest, Covid-19 restrictions and poor economic conditions.
The well-known brands owned by the Group include Wimpy, Steers and Debonairs.
It says trading activity related to sit-down dining remains muted.
Research indicates that fear of contracting Covid-19 is a first or second barrier to consumers eating at a sit-down restaurant. This has led to a dramatic rise in take-away and delivery channels.Famous Brands
Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.
We're very clear on our focus, and it's certainly not first world markets like the UK.Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
There's so much opportunity for us in selected African markets... We'll always take care of our investment in the UK, like anything you look after what you have...Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
Hele also discusses future prospects in South Africa and how franchisees are coping as they're compromised by load shedding.
The unpredictability is just terrifying, that's the biggest challenge... They really are brave entrepreneurs...Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
With what we've been through in the last couple of years we could change our name to 'Resilient Brands'... but the leading brands particularly have really shone through Covid... Casual dining as a category has been under big pressure but it's coming back nicely...Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
We still think there's good organic growth in the SA context... There are still markets that we haven't serviced... We're not despondent about South Africa, but of course it gets tough...Darren Hele, CEO - Famous Brands
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/WimpySA/photos/a.2459224697464053/2459224764130713
