Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive
- Western Cape Veterinary Services will host a two-day vaccination drive in Strand
- This comes after the fourth confirmed case of rabies was detected in the seaside community
- Earlier this month, a rabies case was detected closeby in Gordon's Bay
Western Cape officials have revealed that a fourth confirmed case of rabies has been detected in Strand.
Veterinary Services will provide free rabies vaccinations in the Strand on Wednesday and Thursday.
Senior State Veterinarian Dr. Lesley van Helden says a stray dog was found on Strand Beach on 14 October and taken to a local veterinary clinic.
Three days later, the dog developed a sudden loss of coordination and change in behaviour and became aggressive.
According to Van Helden, the dog was euthanised and subsequently tested positive for rabies.
The State Veterinarian's office hosted a vaccination drive in the neighbouring town of Gordon's Bay earlier this month after a separate rabies case was detected there.
A total of 1,896 pets were vaccinated in the area.
RELATED: Confirmed rabies case in Gordon's Bay, State Vet says 'there may be other cases'
On Wednesday 27 October, the free rabies vaccination site will be located at the corner of Rusthof Road and First Street, behind Cinnamon Square in Strand
On Thursday 28 October, the vaccination point will be at Abattoir Street and Sandown Road, on the Abattoir Sports Grounds, behind South End store in Strand.
In a statement, Western Cape Agriculture MEC Dr. Ivan Meyer has also encouraged pet owners to get their pets vaccinated.
Meyer says the law requires dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies, twice within the first year and after that at least every three years.
The good news is that rabies is preventable. Members of the public are encouraged to ensure that their pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date. Animal health is inextricably linked to public health. So getting your pet vaccinated is the responsible thing to do.Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Agriculture MEC
