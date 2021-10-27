Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend





Screengrab from eNCA live feed: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at a media briefing on the challenges faced by Eskom, 27 October 2021

On Wednesday evening, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom's leadership briefed the media on the challenges the power utility is facing in the runup to the local elections on 1 November.

The update came after the power utility ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 at noon on Wednesday, after more generating units broke down.

Minister Gordhan said he had met with the Eskom management over the past few days, followed by talks with the board on Wednesday.

He relayed what "is likely" to happen over the next few days, according to Eskom management:

Overnight, some 2 000 megawatts of power will be returned to operations. It is expected that the system will be downgraded from Level 4 to Level 3 load shedding.

Over Thursday and Friday a few more thousand MW are expected to come back onto the system, resulting in a downgrade from Level 3 to Level 2.

Over the weekend, load shedding will stop.

This means that as South Africans go to the polls on Monday and as the counting of votes proceed... there will be no load shedding, unless there is some unexpected event which I am assured... is unlikely. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises

Eskom and ourselves are doing everything possible to ensure that the elections are not disrupted in any way... and a number of contingency measures have also been put in place in cooperation with the IEC itself. Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Public Enterprises

These contingency measures include 100 mobile generators provided by Eskom.

Gordhan also announced that the Eskom Board has been instructed to take whatever measures are necessary to bring in the required expertise to back up the existing management teams and "to ensure that the proper level of professionalism and of engineering rigour is applied".

