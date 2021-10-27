Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair
- Cricket SA chair Lawson Naidoo says the board's kneeling directive was aimed at creating a consistent approach among the Proteas players
- SA batsman Quinton de Kock withdrew from the T20 World Cup clash against West Indies as a way of objecting to the directive
- Naidoo says he will be engaging with the Proteas, including de Kock, on Wednesday night to find a way forward
Cricket South Africa (CSA) chairperson Lawson Naidoo says the instruction for the Proteas to take a knee at the T20 World Cup was aimed at achieving a consistent and unified approach against racism by the team.
The board unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to "take a knee" before their matches.
Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock withdrew from the game against the West Indies on Tuesday after objecting to taking the knee.
🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa believes success both on the field and beyond the boundary will be guaranteed if all South Africans stand united to build a new innings based on the pillars of inclusivity, access and excellence.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2021
➡️ Full statement: https://t.co/j9MDE1Ct1Z pic.twitter.com/WjRlZ8SmUG
Prior to the directive, Proteas players adopted different gestures. Some kneeled, some raised their fists, and others simply stood upright.
Naidoo says the inconsistent gestures could be misinterpreted. "The perception that it creates is of disunity and disharmony within the team environment, which is far from the truth", he tells CapeTalk.
The chairman says he'll be engaging with the team on Wednesday night to hopefully find a solution that will get everyone on board.
"These are ambassadors for South Africa and we want South Africa to be portrayed in the best light", he adds.
This is an international norm of taking the knee, not just in cricket but across sporting codes and we cannot lose sight of the fact that this team is representing South Africa at an international tournament with the eyes of the world on the ICC 2020 at the moment.Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson - Cricket South Africa
There have been various discussions going on within the team environment during the course of today... I'm hoping to have an engagement with one of the players at least later this evening, provide them with some input from the board and listen to what they have to says, and then we'll take it from there.Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson - Cricket South Africa
The team itself has been discussing and debating this issue for well over a year now... with a view from within the team to try and find a consensus view amongst themselves as to how they acknowledge the importance of the fight against racism. Unfortunately, the team was not able to reach a consensus view on that.Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson - Cricket South Africa
If for no other reason than to support their players on the team, it's not too much to ask the team as a whole to take the knee, to stand up as proud South Africans seeking to create a new social order in this country that has been ravaged by apartheid, to stand up to the world and say we are committed to fighting racism. That's all we're asking the team to do.Lawson Naidoo, Chairperson - Cricket South Africa
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
