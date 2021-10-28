What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?





For those who read cyberpunk literature like William Gibson's Neuromancer years ago, is this world finally about to happen? The metaverse literary concept is universally dystopian so how is the 'Zuckerverse' going to be good?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been making news lately by talking about the “metaverse.” He says it’s the future of Facebook and the internet.

He’s so committed to the idea that he has said he plans to change the name of Facebook to Metaverse and hire 10,000 people to build it.

John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen to udnerstand the new buzz word and what it means.

The Metaverse is a very nebulous concept at this stage. It reminds me a lot of when buzzwords like cloud, first came out. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

In Mark Zuckerberg's own words, gaming will be a big part of it but it won't be the only thing, Virtual reality will be a big part of it but it won't be the only thing, and there will be social networking in this metaverse. It's like Virtual reality but not just Virtual Reality. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

What Zuckerberg did not touch on in his public statements is how cryptocurrencies are involved in this. So you are talking about a way for actual digital goods and digital assets to exist in a universe beyond the physical. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

This would include the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that are emerging he adds.

They are talking about stuff moving between different ecosystems, like a sword you may get in this game you can now use in that game. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

That is a gaming example, he adds.

But the idea behind the metaverse is that you will be able to have this persistent world that will exist online in which you will be able to move around things that have real value...and provably belong to you - but how exactly this all will look? We look at science fiction versions but how it will turn out remains to be seen. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

You can think of it as a parallel digital universe, and all these guys are talking about having their own universe like there will be a Facebook metaverse, and maybe it wants that to be the only metaverse but there is nothing written that says there can only exist one metaverse. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

He says surely different companies and organisations can each have their own metaverse where one can take digital assets and interact there in various ways - whether listening to music there with friends or creating things collaboratively online.

In the end, I think it will look quite different from the ideas that are being put forward right now. You are looking at universes that parallel our own where there will be interactions...not limited by the physical reality and physical space and time. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

How about hanging out with a real person, quips John in response.

How about hanging out with a real person in the physical universe and smiling and hugging when appropriate? It's like Elon Musk wanting to set up multi-planetary systems. Spend the money on earth! Stop building metaverses, fix this one! John Maytham, Presenter - CapeTalk