How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Katleho Ntahale - a UCT law student's passion for Chinese culture earns him global recognition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katleho Ntahale
Today at 13:33
SPCA Shop lets dogs choose their own food
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 13:45
Happy Home and Garden - should we feed wild birds?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Coetzee de Beer
Today at 14:07
Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:40
National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities - Nappy Run
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Therina Wentzel - National Director at Ncppd
Today at 14:50
Music with Ashlinn Gray
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ashlinn Gray
Today at 15:20
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa flies a pro vaccination flag today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Storey - Pastor at The Calvary Church
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham - Presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 15:50
Hot Birds Research Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Susan Cunningham - Senior Lecture at FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT
Today at 16:05
Municipal Elections 2021: ANC road to #LGE2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 16:55
Building back better after Covid-19 with PLAAS Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 17:05
COVID update with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
A Nun and the Pig: Tales from South Africa by Treive Nicholas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trieve Nicholas
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Part of Police Act which allows warrantless searches unconstitutional - Concourt Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney and legal analyst William Booth following the Concourt judgment on warrantless... 28 October 2021 11:38 AM
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
Enviro group says miners are ripping up the West Coast and flouting regulations Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mike Schlebach, the managing director at Protect the West Coast. 28 October 2021 10:26 AM
View all Local
Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections Refilwe Moloto speaks to honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law Mary de Haas. 28 October 2021 10:14 AM
READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee Quinton de Kock apologies to his teammates and the fans and added he meant no disrespect to the West Indies team. 28 October 2021 9:51 AM
Meet Cape's new W Cape police ombudsman and find out how you make a complaint Refilwe Moloto speaks to the new Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman Oswald Reddy. 28 October 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 28 October 2021 10:07 AM
How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom? Africa Melane interviews Thomas Garner, Chairperson at the South African Independent Power Producers Association. 28 October 2021 9:09 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Business
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
View all Sport
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Africa
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?

28 October 2021 9:09 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Renewable energy
Independent Power Producers
Africa Melane
IPPs
Thomas Garner
South African Independent Power Producers Association

Africa Melane interviews Thomas Garner, Chairperson at the South African Independent Power Producers Association.

  • Relief from Independent Power Producers is still two years away

  • Generating most of South Africa’s electricity is technically possible; what’s holding it back is government policy and the coal industry

  • Eskom cannot ever guarantee uninterrupted power; its coal-fired power stations are just too old and unreliable

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Eskom is heaping misery on South Africa again, with the country at stage four loadshedding mere days before the local government elections.

On Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan promised the nation that Eskom is doing all it can to ensure the lights are on, come 1 November.

“The IEC informs us that each of these centres has generator capacity in the event that something untoward actually occurs,” said Gordhan.

Africa Melane interviewed Thomas Garner, Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers Association (scroll up to listen).

Garner says IPPs can produce the 6000 MW to 7000 MW of electricity the country needs to stave off loadshedding, given a bit of time.

The cost of renewables has plummeted in the last 10 years.

According to Garner, solar power is 20 times cheaper than it was 10 years ago. Wind power is three times cheaper and battery storage costs have come down 45 times.

Melane asked him how long before we can expect independent power producers (IPPs) to come to our rescue?

It’s still two years away to get the first IPP power on the grid…

Thomas Garner, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association

It’s technically possible [to produce most electricity from renewable sources]. At this stage its government policy and the incumbents in the coal industry that’s holding it back. It will definitely happen…

Thomas Garner, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association

There’s no way they can guarantee there won’t be loadshedding… The coal fleet is busy retiring itself… It was run so hard… and no maintenance was done… You just cannot fix that. The only solution is to add new megawatts as quickly as possible…

Thomas Garner, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association



28 October 2021 9:09 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Renewable energy
Independent Power Producers
Africa Melane
IPPs
Thomas Garner
South African Independent Power Producers Association

More from Business

SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025

28 October 2021 10:07 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?

28 October 2021 8:20 AM

John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO

27 October 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border

27 October 2021 8:01 PM

'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working

27 October 2021 7:49 PM

Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death warmed up

27 October 2021 7:15 PM

Cremation is becoming more popular, that is a problem

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gordhan: No load shedding on election day, stages to drop going into weekend

27 October 2021 7:04 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again

27 October 2021 4:23 PM

This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go away

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000

27 October 2021 2:42 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some units have returned to service, more to follow during the day - Eskom

27 October 2021 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

Sport

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?

Business

EWN Highlights

Nzimande confirms NSFAS student funding applications to open on 2 November

28 October 2021 12:26 PM

Agrizzi's health, other legal cases sees Bosasa fraud case postponed to January

28 October 2021 11:45 AM

CSA Board regrets the timing of its 'take the knee' directive

28 October 2021 11:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA