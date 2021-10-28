How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?





Relief from Independent Power Producers is still two years away

Generating most of South Africa’s electricity is technically possible; what’s holding it back is government policy and the coal industry

Eskom cannot ever guarantee uninterrupted power; its coal-fired power stations are just too old and unreliable

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Eskom is heaping misery on South Africa again, with the country at stage four loadshedding mere days before the local government elections.

On Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan promised the nation that Eskom is doing all it can to ensure the lights are on, come 1 November.

“The IEC informs us that each of these centres has generator capacity in the event that something untoward actually occurs,” said Gordhan.

Africa Melane interviewed Thomas Garner, Chairperson at South African Independent Power Producers Association (scroll up to listen).

Garner says IPPs can produce the 6000 MW to 7000 MW of electricity the country needs to stave off loadshedding, given a bit of time.

The cost of renewables has plummeted in the last 10 years.

According to Garner, solar power is 20 times cheaper than it was 10 years ago. Wind power is three times cheaper and battery storage costs have come down 45 times.

Melane asked him how long before we can expect independent power producers (IPPs) to come to our rescue?

It’s still two years away to get the first IPP power on the grid… Thomas Garner, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association

It’s technically possible [to produce most electricity from renewable sources]. At this stage its government policy and the incumbents in the coal industry that’s holding it back. It will definitely happen… Thomas Garner, Chairperson - South African Independent Power Producers Association