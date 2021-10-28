Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections





Police Minister Bheki Cele has stated that there are 19,000 low-risk areas and 3000 medium-risk areas - but there are 300 hotspots where violence is expected during elections

Political violence monitor and analyst Mary de Haas based in KZN breaks down the areas of concern and why there is dissension there

FILE: Inside the Durban City Hall voting station, as the special voting day commences on 6 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Mary de Haas, an honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law, and a member of the Navi Pillay Research Group focusing on justice and human rights speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the spectre of violence haunting the build-up to South Africa's local government elections on 1 November.

What defines a hotspot, Refilwe asks Mary de Haas?

I am not sure what criteria they are using. This has been a product of what the police have been looking at in the different areas. It is very difficult to predict. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher, and violence monitor

She says for example in eThekwinicandidate selection has taken place but there remains discontent and protest around the selection.

eThekwini in the last elections was a key metro area for capture by Zuma's supporters and there were many killings in the last elections in 2016. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher, and violence monitor

Some of those candidates have not been reinstituted as candidates and that is what some of the dissatisfaction is with claims of dissatisfaction against them. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher, and violence monitor

Another area of concern is Pietermaritzburg and the Msunduzi Local Municipality, she says.

It is an area where there is a lot of dissension about candidates and many are standing as independents. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher and violence monitor

These attacks on people are quite unpredictable. Mary de Haas, Independent researcher and violence monitor