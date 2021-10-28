Part of Police Act which allows warrantless searches unconstitutional - Concourt





The ConCourt has ruled that a section of the Police Act which makes provision for warrantless raids is unconstitutional

The court found that several police raids conducted in Joburg between June 2017 and May 2018 were unlawful

Police examine a white powder they found during a search in a building in Hillbrow during a raid. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.

A section of the South African Police Service Act has been found to be unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court.

The ConCourt has struck down a section of the Police Act which allows warrantless searches in areas that are cordoned off.

In a judgment handed down last week, the apex court that provision in the act that permits search and seizures in cordoned off areas without warrants does not pass constitutional muster.

The ruling was in relation to more than 20 police raids conducted on buildings in downtown Johannesburg in 2017 and 2018.

The ConCourt found that those searches were unconstitutional and unlawful.

Attorney and legal analyst William Booth says the police raided homes "without any reason to justify the search."

Booth says the Criminal Procedure Act only permits warrantless search operations if there is reasonable suspicion or probable cause.

He explains that if a search is conducted without a warrant from the court, then police must be able to prove suspicion of illegal activity before search takes place.

The people who were effecting the search and seizure operation relied on the South African Police Services Act, which refers to certain searches without a warrant. William Booth, Attorney

The court struck down the provisions in that act to say it's unconstitutional. It said you can only have searches if it's in terms of certain sections of the Criminal Procedure Act. William Booth, Attorney

There has to be probable cause. There has to be reasonable suspicion that there is illegal activity... or somebody is committing a crime before a search takes place. William Booth, Attorney

Everybody has the right to privacy. So you can't just go out and just search anybody for the sake of searching them. William Booth, Attorney