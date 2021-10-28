Part of Police Act which allows warrantless searches unconstitutional - Concourt
- The ConCourt has ruled that a section of the Police Act which makes provision for warrantless raids is unconstitutional
- The court found that several police raids conducted in Joburg between June 2017 and May 2018 were unlawful
A section of the South African Police Service Act has been found to be unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court.
The ConCourt has struck down a section of the Police Act which allows warrantless searches in areas that are cordoned off.
In a judgment handed down last week, the apex court that provision in the act that permits search and seizures in cordoned off areas without warrants does not pass constitutional muster.
The ruling was in relation to more than 20 police raids conducted on buildings in downtown Johannesburg in 2017 and 2018.
The ConCourt found that those searches were unconstitutional and unlawful.
Attorney and legal analyst William Booth says the police raided homes "without any reason to justify the search."
Booth says the Criminal Procedure Act only permits warrantless search operations if there is reasonable suspicion or probable cause.
He explains that if a search is conducted without a warrant from the court, then police must be able to prove suspicion of illegal activity before search takes place.
The people who were effecting the search and seizure operation relied on the South African Police Services Act, which refers to certain searches without a warrant.William Booth, Attorney
The court struck down the provisions in that act to say it's unconstitutional. It said you can only have searches if it's in terms of certain sections of the Criminal Procedure Act.William Booth, Attorney
There has to be probable cause. There has to be reasonable suspicion that there is illegal activity... or somebody is committing a crime before a search takes place.William Booth, Attorney
Everybody has the right to privacy. So you can't just go out and just search anybody for the sake of searching them.William Booth, Attorney
Everybody needs to know what their rights are and the police need to know what everybody's rights are so that it's properly dealt with, constitutionally.William Booth
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
More from Local
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns.Read More
Enviro group says miners are ripping up the West Coast and flouting regulations
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mike Schlebach, the managing director at Protect the West Coast.Read More
Meet Cape's new W Cape police ombudsman and find out how you make a complaint
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the new Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman Oswald Reddy.Read More
Gordhan: No load shedding on election day, stages to drop going into weekend
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election.Read More
Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive
Provincial veterinary services will be offering free rabies vaccination in Strand after the latest case was detected in the area.Read More
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again
This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go awayRead More
Load shedding a serious turnoff for matric learners as exams begin - Umalusi CEO
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi and various Eyewitness News reporters about matric exams.Read More
Some units have returned to service, more to follow during the day - Eskom
Mandy Wiener interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Healthcare workers in South Africa to get Covid-19 booster shots
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More