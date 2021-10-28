Enviro group says miners are ripping up the West Coast and flouting regulations





A local enviro group says mining activities along the West Coast need greater public scrutiny

Protect the West Coast says government is greenlighting more companies to mine in environmentally sensitive areas with very little oversight

Image: © Anthony Fox/Protect the West Coast

Environmental action group Protect the West Coast has spoken out against the increasing mining operations on the West Coast of South Africa.

The organisation's managing director, Mike Schlebach, says miners are ripping up the West Coast with very little government oversight.

He says multi-national mining firms are destroying hundreds of kilometres of pristine coastal environments which are globally recognised as biodiversity hotspots.

According to Schlebach, some mining companies are flouting environmental plans and the government is not monitoring these transgressions.

Protect the West Coast has called on Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy to take urgent action.

It's pretty diabolical in our view. Mike Schlebach, Managing Director - Protect the West Coast

De Beers and other multi-national mining operations have been ripping that part of the coastline up for a long time. Mike Schlebach, Managing Director - Protect the West Coast

Over the last few years... there's a serious amount of new mining applications that have come in and they basically get given the green light to mine these areas and... because they are so far away, they basically just do whatever they want and they aren't held accountable. Mike Schlebach, Managing Director - Protect the West Coast