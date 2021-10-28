READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee
Earlier this week Quinton de Kock withdrew from the Proteas for their match against the West Indies.
His withdrawal followed Cricket SA’s directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a united stance against racism by kneeling prior to the start of their remaining Twenty20 World Cup matches.
There has been huge public reaction to this stance with many asking De Kock to explain his reasons.
RELATED: Quinton de Kock must explain why gesture offends him – Firdose Moonda (Cricinfo)
RELATED: Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair
Quinton de Kock has now released a statement where he apologies to his teammates and the fans and added he meant no disrespect to the West Indies team.
"I understand the importance of standing against racism and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example," De Kock's statement reads.
"If me taking a knee helps to educate others and make the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so."
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93497419_london-uk-december-4th-2017-the-homepage-of-the-official-website-for-cricket-south-africa-the-govern.html?term=cricket%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=o667l979snsyl7pnta-1-21
