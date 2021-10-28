SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025
South African Breweries will make beer using electricity from entirely renewable sources by 2025.
It already uses solar energy for about half of Castle Lite production.
We’re making the #SwitchToRenewable ‘cos by pulling less electricity from the grid to brew #CastleLite you get more electricity to do you. Find out more here: https://t.co/tDVqndBDnQ pic.twitter.com/Q16IkYXvHQ— Castle Lite (@castlelitesa) October 25, 2021
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:04).
SAB is saying goodbye to Eskom… Hats off to them!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119065042_bottle-cap-beer-brewery-package-drinking-bar-warehouse-storage-logistic.html
More from Business
How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?
Africa Melane interviews Thomas Garner, Chairperson at the South African Independent Power Producers Association.Read More
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?
John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen.Read More
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO
The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results.Read More
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border
'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work.Read More
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working
Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.Read More
Death warmed up
Cremation is becoming more popular, that is a problemRead More
Gordhan: No load shedding on election day, stages to drop going into weekend
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election.Read More
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again
This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go awayRead More
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More