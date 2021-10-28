SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025





South African Breweries will make beer using electricity from entirely renewable sources by 2025.

It already uses solar energy for about half of Castle Lite production.

We’re making the #SwitchToRenewable ‘cos by pulling less electricity from the grid to brew #CastleLite you get more electricity to do you. Find out more here: https://t.co/tDVqndBDnQ pic.twitter.com/Q16IkYXvHQ — Castle Lite (@castlelitesa) October 25, 2021

