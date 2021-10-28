Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam





Lester continues his virtual tour of the Cape's small dorps

This week he takes a look at the Boskloof Valley outside Clanwilliam

Copyright: turnbullkemp / 123rf

Lester has been enjoying his virtual road trip around the Cape and this week he virtually visits the Boskloof Valley just outside Clanwilliam.

Greta says her family has lived in Boskloof for over 300 years.

Boskloof provides serenity and tranquility that you would rarely find anywhere else. Greta Swart, Spokesperson - Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation

She says the valley consists of about ten smallholdings, most are ideal for guest accommodation.