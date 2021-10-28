Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam
- Lester continues his virtual tour of the Cape's small dorps
- This week he takes a look at the Boskloof Valley outside Clanwilliam
Lester has been enjoying his virtual road trip around the Cape and this week he virtually visits the Boskloof Valley just outside Clanwilliam.
Greta says her family has lived in Boskloof for over 300 years.
Boskloof provides serenity and tranquility that you would rarely find anywhere else.Greta Swart, Spokesperson - Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation
She says the valley consists of about ten smallholdings, most are ideal for guest accommodation.
Boskloof is the ideal place to go if you want to getaway.Greta Swart, Spokesperson - Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171736948_clanwillliam-dam-from-ramskop-nature-reserve-western-cape-south-africa.html?vti=mfcqe3c4stmxrw83pd-1-15
