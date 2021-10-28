Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland





Germany is deploying 1000 police officers on its border with Poland in a bid to stop migrants from Belarus.

This comes days after German police stopped more than 50 armed, far-right vigilantes from patrolling the border.

The Polish government is building a wall on the border with Belarus, an entry point for asylum-seekers.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti (scroll up to listen).

There are echoes of Trump’s wall idea… Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The EU is saying that… Lukashenko [Belarus president] is using migrants as a tool to get back at the EU for sanctions placed on him. Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

For many migrants, their final destination is Germany… Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle