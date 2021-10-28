Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland
-
The EU is blaming Belarus for artificially creating a migrant problem as vengeance for sanctions placed on it
-
Germany is stationing 1000 police officers on its border with Poland
-
Poland is building a wall on its border with Belarus
Germany is deploying 1000 police officers on its border with Poland in a bid to stop migrants from Belarus.
This comes days after German police stopped more than 50 armed, far-right vigilantes from patrolling the border.
The Polish government is building a wall on the border with Belarus, an entry point for asylum-seekers.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti (scroll up to listen).
There are echoes of Trump’s wall idea…Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The EU is saying that… Lukashenko [Belarus president] is using migrants as a tool to get back at the EU for sanctions placed on him.Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
For many migrants, their final destination is Germany…Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Germany has a problem dealing with far-right groups…Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_77273370_german-flag-on-german-army-uniform.html
