Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland

28 October 2021
by Kabous le Roux
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti.

  • The EU is blaming Belarus for artificially creating a migrant problem as vengeance for sanctions placed on it

  • Germany is stationing 1000 police officers on its border with Poland

  • Poland is building a wall on its border with Belarus

© Joerg Huettenhoelscher/123rf

Germany is deploying 1000 police officers on its border with Poland in a bid to stop migrants from Belarus.

This comes days after German police stopped more than 50 armed, far-right vigilantes from patrolling the border.

The Polish government is building a wall on the border with Belarus, an entry point for asylum-seekers.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti (scroll up to listen).

There are echoes of Trump’s wall idea…

Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The EU is saying that… Lukashenko [Belarus president] is using migrants as a tool to get back at the EU for sanctions placed on him.

Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

For many migrants, their final destination is Germany…

Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Germany has a problem dealing with far-right groups…

Michael Oti, correspondent - Deutsche Welle



