Offshore diversification in a global universe
In building their legacy, many investors are looking offshore to bolster and diversify their investment portfolio. In the current volatile and protracted conditions of politics and economic growth in South Africa, investing offshore allows you to benefit from a broader global universe. You are not only limited to what the South African market offers, but you have more opportunities to invest in long-term growth sectors, such as technology.
According to PPS Chief Executive Officer Izak Smit, approximately 2 500 PPS clients with honours or higher qualifications have emigrated in the last year. They form part of an estimated 9 000 taxpayers in the R750 000 + tax bracket that have left the country over the last two years.
While some South African skilled professionals remain undecided on whether to pursue emigration, others have opted to explore opportunities through offshore investments to diversify their portfolios. Sensible geographic diversification is wise, but the reality is that how much will depend on the investor. It is crucial that your overall portfolio is optimised for your investment goals and required outcomes.
Here are three scenarios. Which of them relate to you?
1. Believe the grass is greener on the other side
Are you planning to leave South Africa? If this is the case, you may want to start building and protecting your wealth in the currency you will retire in or live off one day. You could start moving your liquid funds as part of the annual allowance and seek exposure to as much offshore as is allowed within your retirement products. Therefore, it would not have a significant impact if the rand appreciates or depreciates, as your investments are domiciled in the currency you will be retiring in.
2. Wait and see
Unsure whether you will leave or stay in South Africa? You could start exploring the benefits of dual citizenship, which leaves the option open for any time in the future. Regarding asset allocation and planning, you should typically have 50% of your assets offshore and 50% local – so that you hedge offsets in the movement of the currency. Allocation does not need to be held per product but rather on a holistic portfolio level.
3. #ImStaying
In this scenario, you do not need to hedge the currency exposure. Anything between 30% and 50% offshore exposure is attributed to a well-diversified and _possibly tactical portfolio construction. Offshore allocation should be part of _a holistic, diversified and long-term financial plan. Having considerable offshore exposure is not ideal because you do not want to hedge your retirement savings against the currency you will ultimately retire in and live off. It is also dangerous to presume that the rand will always depreciate to the dollar or any other currency. What if it holds steady or continues to appreciate against the dollar? The risk involved is just too high.
Whatever the decision, a crucial aspect that is often overlooked is an estate planning and estate taxes. If you reside in South Africa, your estate and taxes will fall under South African law. If you have assets in a foreign country, your Will needs to consider the laws and tax requirements of that country.
It is essential to walk the path with professionals to assist you in navigating the offshore investment landscape. PPS Wealth Managers are here to help ensure your portfolio is structured in a tax-efficient manner, and the funds’ allocation is optimal to meet your long-term goals.
For more information visit pps.co.za/plan/wealth-advisory or email.
More from Business
Get R35 off Uber trip to and from voting station – here’s how…
Not sure how to get to a voting station on Monday? Uber is lending a hand – tell your friends.Read More
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert
Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.Read More
SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?
Africa Melane interviews Thomas Garner, Chairperson at the South African Independent Power Producers Association.Read More
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?
John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen.Read More
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO
The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results.Read More
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border
'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work.Read More
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working
Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.Read More
Death warmed up
Cremation is becoming more popular, that is a problemRead More
More from Lifestyle
SPCA launches 'do it yourself deli' for dogs to taste and choose their own food
Pippa Hudson talks to Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager.Read More
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam
Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns.Read More
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there?
John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen.Read More
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel
Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy.Read More
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track!
"Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only
Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store.Read More
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society
Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society.Read More
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan.Read More