The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist

28 October 2021 1:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
LGBTI
Homophobia
Ghana
Hate crimes
Gender Dynamix
LGBTI laws
homophobic laws

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila.
  • Genderqueer activist Savuka Matyila says LGBTI people are being scapegoated by politicians in some African states
  • A bill has been tabled in Ghana's parliament that would criminalise homosexuality and make advocating for LGBTI people a crime
  • Matyila says politicians in such countries are trying to distract citizens from their failures to address socio-economic issues
image: © nito500 /123rf.com

Gender non-conforming human rights activist Savuka Matyila says African countries with discriminatory laws targeting LGBTI people are scapegoating the LGBTI communities instead of confronting their governance failures.

RELATED: Lesbian activist Funeka Soldaat says laws alone won't stop LGBTIQ+ hate crimes

Ghana's parliament is considering a bill that would criminalise homosexuality and make advocating for LGBTI people a crime.

Matyila, who's the health advocacy officer at the NGO Gender Dynamix, has described the anti-GBTI legislation as disturbing.

The activist says some African politicians would rather create laws criminalising LGBTI people than address real problems such as poverty, poor access to public health services, and other socio-economic issues.

RELATED: Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa

Matyila believes that South Africa and other neighbouring countries have a duty to speak out against such human rights violations on the continent.

"I think South Africa could have input, whether it's engaging sanctions or other means to inform the international courts and laws to speak to these countries", they tell CapeTalk.

To see that fellow neighbouring countries aren't as progress really is a question in terms of what type of politic is currently being motioned forward, who is funding certain said political acts to criminalise LGBTI people and what are we alluding from?

Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy Officer - Gender Dynamix

The focus on these LGBTI laws seems to be a scapegoat of sorts from focusing on the real problem here.

Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy Officer - Gender Dynamix

The sexuality and gender identities aren't an issue of LGBTI... but really it's a scapegoat from addressing the real issues that politicians need to be looking at the moment which aren't in motion.

Savuka Matyila, Health Advocacy Officer - Gender Dynamix



