Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA





Quinton de Kock has penned a seemingly heartfelt apology for his initial refusal to take the knee

Cricket fans are heaping praise on how captain Temba Bavuma is handling the complicated issue

Cricket SA is being slammed for its poor leadership

© chrisdorney/123rf.com

Quinton de Kock has apologised for refusing to take the knee following a directive by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, right before the Proteas’ match against the West Indies.

De Kock apologised to his teammates and supporters and said he understood the importance of standing against racism and that he also understood the responsibility of the players setting an example.

READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee

De Kock said he was blindsided by the directive, which came right before the match on the team’s way to the stadium.

He said that he had an emotional discussion with the Cricket South Africa board on Wednesday night and that they all had a better understanding of their intentions as well.

He added that it would have been better if the issues had been sorted out before the tournament.

De Kock explained how hurt he feels after being called a racist.

He thanked his team and Captain Temba Bavuma for their support and said he would “love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

Meanwhile, the Cricket South Africa board on Thursday expressed regret for the timing of its “taking the knee” directive.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star (scroll up to listen).

Presumably more discussions will take place… Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star

A lot of people are rightly praising Temba Bavuma… his leadership is incredible… there’s a heck of a lot on his plate. Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star