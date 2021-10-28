Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Katleho Ntahale - a UCT law student's passion for Chinese culture earns him global recognition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katleho Ntahale
Today at 13:33
SPCA Shop lets dogs choose their own food
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 13:45
Happy Home and Garden - should we feed wild birds?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Coetzee de Beer
Today at 14:07
Style and Design
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnikov - Fashion Guru at ...
Today at 14:40
National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities - Nappy Run
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Therina Wentzel - National Director at Ncppd
Today at 14:50
Music with Ashlinn Gray
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ashlinn Gray
Today at 15:20
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa flies a pro vaccination flag today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Storey - Pastor at The Calvary Church
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham - Presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 15:50
Hot Birds Research Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Susan Cunningham - Senior Lecture at FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT
Today at 16:05
Municipal Elections 2021: ANC road to #LGE2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 16:55
Building back better after Covid-19 with PLAAS Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 17:05
COVID update with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
A Nun and the Pig: Tales from South Africa by Treive Nicholas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trieve Nicholas
No Items to show
Latest Local
Part of Police Act which allows warrantless searches unconstitutional - Concourt Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to attorney and legal analyst William Booth following the Concourt judgment on warrantless... 28 October 2021 11:38 AM
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
Enviro group says miners are ripping up the West Coast and flouting regulations Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Mike Schlebach, the managing director at Protect the West Coast. 28 October 2021 10:26 AM
View all Local
Political Analysis: KZN 'hotspots of violence' in run-up to elections Refilwe Moloto speaks to honorary research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Law Mary de Haas. 28 October 2021 10:14 AM
READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee Quinton de Kock apologies to his teammates and the fans and added he meant no disrespect to the West Indies team. 28 October 2021 9:51 AM
Meet Cape's new W Cape police ombudsman and find out how you make a complaint Refilwe Moloto speaks to the new Western Cape Provincial Police Ombudsman Oswald Reddy. 28 October 2021 7:49 AM
View all Politics
SAB to produce 100% of its own electricity from renewable sources by 2025 Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 28 October 2021 10:07 AM
How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom? Africa Melane interviews Thomas Garner, Chairperson at the South African Independent Power Producers Association. 28 October 2021 9:09 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Business
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
View all Sport
Small Dorp Tour: Tranquil serenity of the Boskloof Valley in Clanwilliam Lester Kiewit speaks to Greta Swart Spokesperson at Boskloof Swemgat Accommodation on his virtual tour of small towns. 28 October 2021 11:37 AM
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
What is the Metaverse and why is Mark Zuckerberg taking Facebook there? John Maytham speaks to Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za Jan Vermeulen. 28 October 2021 8:20 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
View all Africa
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA

28 October 2021 1:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cricket SA
Black Lives Matter
Temba Bavuma
Quinton de Kock
Mandy Wiener
The Star
The Midday Report
Stuart Hess

Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star.

  • Quinton de Kock has penned a seemingly heartfelt apology for his initial refusal to take the knee

  • Cricket fans are heaping praise on how captain Temba Bavuma is handling the complicated issue

  • Cricket SA is being slammed for its poor leadership

© chrisdorney/123rf.com

Quinton de Kock has apologised for refusing to take the knee following a directive by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, right before the Proteas’ match against the West Indies.

De Kock apologised to his teammates and supporters and said he understood the importance of standing against racism and that he also understood the responsibility of the players setting an example.

READ FULL STATEMENT: Quinton de Kock apologises, will take the knee

De Kock said he was blindsided by the directive, which came right before the match on the team’s way to the stadium.

He said that he had an emotional discussion with the Cricket South Africa board on Wednesday night and that they all had a better understanding of their intentions as well.

He added that it would have been better if the issues had been sorted out before the tournament.

De Kock explained how hurt he feels after being called a racist.

He thanked his team and Captain Temba Bavuma for their support and said he would “love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

Meanwhile, the Cricket South Africa board on Thursday expressed regret for the timing of its “taking the knee” directive.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star (scroll up to listen).

Presumably more discussions will take place…

Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star

A lot of people are rightly praising Temba Bavuma… his leadership is incredible… there’s a heck of a lot on his plate.

Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star

Cricket South Africa… have known this is the players’ stance… They have a lot to answer for. They’ve known this for months…

Stuart Hess, cricket writer - The Star



