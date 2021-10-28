Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
SPCA launches 'do it yourself deli' for dogs to taste and choose their own food

28 October 2021 2:02 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dogs
SPCA
Pets
pet food

Pippa Hudson talks to Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager.
  • SPCA in Plumstead launches an in-store tasting station for dogs to try out the food before you buy it
Copyright: switlanasymonenko 123rf

A lot of pet owners go to a great deal of time and effort to choose the pet food they think will be best for their dog – but there’s nothing more frustrating than taking that expensive bag of vet-approved food home, only to have your pooch turn its nose up at it, says Pippa.

Thankfully that conundrum can now be a thing of the past, as the SPCA has just launched a kind of do-it-yourself deli for dogs – their new store in Plumstead has a tasting station where your pooch can sample the goods before you commit to the purchase!

Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

Choose your Chews lets dogs select the flavour they like, and help their human parents not to waste money on food they will find unpalatable.

When have our pets ever had a say? So we think it's time they were given a choice.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

We really want our customers to walk away with a product that is not only going to cater for the welfare of their pets, but that their pet is going to enjoy as well.

Belinda Abraham, Communications, Education and Fundraising Manager - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The shop also offers a vintage thrift store, vaccination clinic, coffee shop, dry pet grooming bar as well as the usual pet food, toys, and treats.

It opens today with lots of opening specials, free gifts, and discount vouchers and is situated on the corner of Timour Hall and Gabriel Rds in Plumstead.

Every cent earned at this shop is plowed back into your animal welfare work to fight animal cruelty, provide safe housing for abandoned dogs, and veterinary care.




