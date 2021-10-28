Streaming issues? Report here
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert

28 October 2021 2:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Loadshedding
Electricity
Bongani Bingwa
Mike Rossouw
Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

South Africa is in far deeper trouble than many people realise, suggests Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw.

The country desperately needs additional electricity supplies, but the government is failing to sign up independent power producers for political reasons, he says.

© missisya/123rf.com

RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Eskom is in worse shape than ever, he says, and South Africans should ready themselves for more loadshedding, and for longer.

Rossouw says the government has to make some politically tough decisions, or Eskom will collapse, taking the economy with it.

Bongani Bingwa interviewed Rossouw (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: How long before independent power producers can rescue us from Eskom?

It is very serious… Eskom is the worst it’s ever been… We are going to be seeing much more loadshedding, and for much longer…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

Politicians have to take the blame. There’s no leadership… Both Eskom and the government are failing to sign up independent power producers because of political motives, and also a lack of money… I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders

I don’t trust that Eskom can recover from this… This is much worse in my view than Covid… It could result in more and more violence. I don’t even want to think about it… Everything will come to a standstill…

Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders



